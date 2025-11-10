Giancarlo Bodoni brings punishing pressure into Rafael Lovato Jr. clash at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025
bodoni

Suffocating pressure defines championship grappling. Giancarlo Bodoni built his reputation through methodical dismantling of opponents who discover escape routes closed before recognizing danger.

The two-time ADCC World Champion faces Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Rafael Lovato Jr. in middleweight submission grappling at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year-old New Wave Jiu-Jitsu standout makes his highly anticipated promotional debut against a legendary opponent.

Bodoni’s guard passing doesn’t rely on flashy athleticism or explosive movements. He applies crushing weight distribution and precise body positioning that systematically breaks down intricate guard systems through powerful knee cuts.

His 2022 ADCC World Championship run showcased perfect technical execution. He went 4-0 without surrendering a single point, defeating returning champion Matheus Diniz to claim 88-kilogram gold.

That pressure passing maintains absolute control during position transitions. Like a chess grandmaster calculating three moves ahead, he uses shoulder pressure and strategic hand placement to eliminate escape options.

His cerebral approach extends beyond crushing top game. The Florida native breaks down techniques with meticulous analysis in detailed instructionals that reveal deep understanding of underlying principles rather than mere execution.

Giancarlo Bodoni demonstrates seamless adaptability against elite competition

Giancarlo Bodoni reads opponents like open books, identifying patterns and making tactical adjustments that separate him from talented competitors. His versatility stems from training under legendary Lucas Lepri before refining systematic approaches with renowned architect John Danaher in Texas.

His submission arsenal keeps opponents guessing from every position. Back takes represent his most lethal territory where chokes become inevitable. But armbars and leg attacks provide constant threats that force defensive reactions.

The Craig Jones Invitational II in August showcased technical brilliance when he imposed chain wrestling principles against Ronaldo Junior. His rolling Juji-Gatame produced textbook armbar finish that sent New Wave to finals.

His 2024 ADCC World Championship victory over Jay Rodriguez demonstrated remarkable adaptability. Forced to fight mostly off his back, he displayed underrated closed guard game through sweeps and submission attempts that secured overtime points victory.

That triumph made him the first back-to-back champion in the 88-kilogram division. His knack for real-time problem solving could prove decisive against experienced veteran Lovato, creating chess match between two of BJJ’s finest minds.

