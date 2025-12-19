Adrian Lee booked to face Shozo Isojima in long-awaited lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 40

Adrian Lee’s perfect start hit a wall in September. The Hawaiian phenom gets his chance to bounce back against someone who knows exactly how that feels.

Lee meets Shozo Isojima in a lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 40 on Friday, February 13, 2026, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Both fighters look to rebound from their first career defeats, creating a must-win atmosphere for the U.S. primetime card.

The 19-year-old youngest member of the legendary Lee family had torn through his first three opponents, earning $50,000 performance bonuses for each first-round submission victory.

His promotional debut against Antonio Mammarella set the tone immediately. Lee dominated from the opening bell, finishing via submission in the second round to announce his arrival.

The victories kept coming. He choked out Nico Cornejo in less than a round at ONE 168: Denver, then needed just 63 seconds to submit Takeharu Ogawa with an anaconda choke at ONE 172.

That momentum crashed against Tye Ruotolo this past September. The grappling world champion caught Lee with a rear-naked choke in the second round at ONE Fight Night 35, handing him his first professional defeat.

The setback stung for a fighter carrying the weight of his family’s legacy. His older brother Christian holds two world titles in ONE Championship, while his sister Angela retired as atomweight queen.

Shozo Isojima suffered similar fate against Tye Ruotolo

Shozo Isojima walked the same painful path just weeks after Lee’s loss. The 28-year-old Japanese sensation fell to Ruotolo via rear-naked choke at ONE 173 in November, ending his own undefeated start.

That defeat came on the heels of an impressive promotional debut. Isojima earned a $50,000 performance bonus for his decisive victory over Nicolas Vigna, announcing himself as a legitimate lightweight threat.

The matchup was originally scheduled for ONE 172 in March before Isojima’s injury forced a postponement. The delay gave both fighters time to process their defeats and prepare for what’s now become a redemption fight.

For Lee, victory would prove his three-fight winning streak wasn’t beginner’s luck but the foundation of a championship trajectory. A win validates his place among the division’s rising stars despite the family name.

Isojima sees this differently. Defeating a member of the legendary Lee family would elevate his 6-1 record and establish him as a contender in one of MMA’s most competitive divisions.