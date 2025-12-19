Adrian Lee booked to face Shozo Isojima in long-awaited lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 40

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025
Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee’s perfect start hit a wall in September. The Hawaiian phenom gets his chance to bounce back against someone who knows exactly how that feels.

Lee meets Shozo Isojima in a lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 40 on Friday, February 13, 2026, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Both fighters look to rebound from their first career defeats, creating a must-win atmosphere for the U.S. primetime card.

The 19-year-old youngest member of the legendary Lee family had torn through his first three opponents, earning $50,000 performance bonuses for each first-round submission victory.

His promotional debut against Antonio Mammarella set the tone immediately. Lee dominated from the opening bell, finishing via submission in the second round to announce his arrival.

The victories kept coming. He choked out Nico Cornejo in less than a round at ONE 168: Denver, then needed just 63 seconds to submit Takeharu Ogawa with an anaconda choke at ONE 172.

That momentum crashed against Tye Ruotolo this past September. The grappling world champion caught Lee with a rear-naked choke in the second round at ONE Fight Night 35, handing him his first professional defeat.

The setback stung for a fighter carrying the weight of his family’s legacy. His older brother Christian holds two world titles in ONE Championship, while his sister Angela retired as atomweight queen.

Shozo Isojima suffered similar fate against Tye Ruotolo

Shozo Isojima walked the same painful path just weeks after Lee’s loss. The 28-year-old Japanese sensation fell to Ruotolo via rear-naked choke at ONE 173 in November, ending his own undefeated start.

That defeat came on the heels of an impressive promotional debut. Isojima earned a $50,000 performance bonus for his decisive victory over Nicolas Vigna, announcing himself as a legitimate lightweight threat.

The matchup was originally scheduled for ONE 172 in March before Isojima’s injury forced a postponement. The delay gave both fighters time to process their defeats and prepare for what’s now become a redemption fight.

For Lee, victory would prove his three-fight winning streak wasn’t beginner’s luck but the foundation of a championship trajectory. A win validates his place among the division’s rising stars despite the family name.

Isojima sees this differently. Defeating a member of the legendary Lee family would elevate his 6-1 record and establish him as a contender in one of MMA’s most competitive divisions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Adrian Lee ONE Championship

Related

Jackie Buntan

Jackie Buntan defends kickboxing world title against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Sam-A promises to make Jaosuayai's strawweight debut a nightmare: "A warm welcome"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao knows the weight cut changes everything. The Thai legend plans to exploit that vulnerability when Jaosuayai drops down to strawweight.

Chihiro Sawada and Natalie Salcedo
ONE Championship

Chihiro Sawada Faces Natalie Salcedo at ONE Fight Night 39 in potential title eliminator

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 17, 2025

Chihiro Sawada gets another shot at breaking into title contention, but the Japanese grappler needs to solve an undefeated puzzle first.

Yod-IQ
Yod-IQ

Yod-IQ gets rematch against Alexey Balyko at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2025

Elbrus Osmanov’s injury opened a door for Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri. The Thai striker will now get his chance at redemption.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
Tawanchai

Tawanchai returns to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137: "I want that second belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2025

Nine months removed from his first kickboxing loss, Tawanchai PK Saenchai carries unfinished business back into the ring. The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion refuses to let one setback derail his two-sport dream.

Zhang Peimian

Zhang Peimian expects three-round war with Thongpoon at ONE Friday Fights 137: "We are both hard to be finished"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025
Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam promises career-defining fight at ONE Friday Fights 137: "I am very confident"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025

Four straight victories put Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai within striking distance of redemption. The Thai southpaw believes one more statement performance separates him from the life-changing contract he desperately wants.

Tawanchai
ONE Championship

Explosive ONE Friday Fights 137 year-end card revealed

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

ONE Championship closes out 2025 with a stacked card. The promotion’s final event of the year features multiple compelling matchups across striking disciplines.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Jo Nattawut vows to "fight to the death" in career defining bout at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

Three straight losses put Jo Nattawut’s back against the wall. The Thai veteran heard every whisper questioning whether his fire burned out.

Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

Jaosuayai makes strawweight debut against "toughest opponent" of his career at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

Defeat changes everything. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi watched his five-fight winning streak vanish in October, forcing serious reflection about his future.