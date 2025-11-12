Joe Rogan responds to Ronda Rousey’s critical remarks questioning his MMA expertise

By Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025
Ronda Rousey is interviewed by Joe Rogan ahead of her fight against Holly Holm

Joe Rogan has responded to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey’s critical remarks during a recent podcast appearance.

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters, male or female, to ever compete inside the Octagon. She’s a women’s MMA pioneer, and during her prime, was a superstar who revolutionized combat sports.

Since her MMA retirement following back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey has been critical of UFC fans and pundits. Most recently, Rousey slammed Joe Rogan on comedian Bert Kreischer’s podcast, discrediting Rogan’s expertise and accusing him of turning his back on her during her downfall.

Many fighters and fans came to Rogan’s defense as Rousey’s comments went viral. Just weeks after the remarks, Rogan has publicly responded to Rousey.

Joe Rogan praises ‘legend’ Ronda Rousey in classy response to public attacks

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan weighed in on Rousey’s harsh criticism.

“She’s a legend! I’ve got nothing but love and respect for that lady,” Rogan said of Rousey.

“She made the female divisions possible! It took someone who was that dynamic, that special, for [Dana White] to go ‘You know what? This lady’s a star’. When she said I wasn’t an expert, everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but you have to understand why she thinks like that. She has a champion mentality. You never fought? You ain’t s—. It’s that simple…I get it, and it’s totally fine. You can’t judge and compare her to Zhang Weili, because Zhang Weili had a chance to watch all these other people, and learn what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong…

“What Ronda had was world-class Judo,” Rogan continued. “One of the best armbars, period, in the history of the sport…a legitimate pioneer, and a star. She eclipsed all of them. I’m a huge supporter, and I still am, but when you’re watching a fight and you’re getting your a– kicked, that doesn’t sit well with a lot of people, especially someone with that Pitbull mentality.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan Ronda Rousey UFC Videos

Related

Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua in the ring

Report: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in the works after Gervonta Davis fight canceled

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena believes Islam Makhachev is 'in for a rude awakening' at UFC 322

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena plans to make a statement on Saturday at UFC 322.

Islam Makhachev in New York City for UFC 322
Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev might retire after UFC 322, says former rival

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 12, 2025

Could UFC 322 be Islam Makhachev’s unexpected swan song?

Islam Makhachev
Jon Anik

Popular UFC 322 commentator ranks Islam Makhachev on pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 12, 2025

As he enters a super fight at UFC 322 on Saturday, Islam Makhachev has received high praise from a top MMA analyst.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
Jack Della Maddalena

Sean O'Malley makes interesting prediction for JDM vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 12, 2025

Sean O’Malley has a big prediction for the upcoming UFC 322 main event (see other pro predictions here) between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Muhammad Mokaev enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 304

Muhammad Mokaev: Hunter Campbell and Mick Maynard "congratulated me after the" BRAVE CF title fight

Dylan Bowker - November 12, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 322 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2025

In the main event of UFC 322, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Jack Della Maddalena defends his strap against Islam Makhachev. Heading into the fight, Della Maddalena is a +210 underdog while the challenger is a -280 favorite on FanDuel.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Pros react, UFC
Sean Brady

Sean Brady receives praise from Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 12, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has received praise from Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 322 this weekend.

Islam Makhachev training UFC Perfomance Institute
Islam Makhachev

Former UFC champion explains why he "can't" pick against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 12, 2025

Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why he can’t pick against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.

Jack Della Maddalena training
Jack Della Maddalena

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Jack Della Maddalena a "tough opponent" for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - November 12, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jack Della Maddalena will be a tough opponent for Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.