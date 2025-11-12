Joe Rogan responds to Ronda Rousey’s critical remarks questioning his MMA expertise

Joe Rogan has responded to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey’s critical remarks during a recent podcast appearance.

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters, male or female, to ever compete inside the Octagon. She’s a women’s MMA pioneer, and during her prime, was a superstar who revolutionized combat sports.

Since her MMA retirement following back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey has been critical of UFC fans and pundits. Most recently, Rousey slammed Joe Rogan on comedian Bert Kreischer’s podcast, discrediting Rogan’s expertise and accusing him of turning his back on her during her downfall.

Many fighters and fans came to Rogan’s defense as Rousey’s comments went viral. Just weeks after the remarks, Rogan has publicly responded to Rousey.

Joe Rogan praises ‘legend’ Ronda Rousey in classy response to public attacks

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan weighed in on Rousey’s harsh criticism.

“She’s a legend! I’ve got nothing but love and respect for that lady,” Rogan said of Rousey.

“She made the female divisions possible! It took someone who was that dynamic, that special, for [Dana White] to go ‘You know what? This lady’s a star’. When she said I wasn’t an expert, everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but you have to understand why she thinks like that. She has a champion mentality. You never fought? You ain’t s—. It’s that simple…I get it, and it’s totally fine. You can’t judge and compare her to Zhang Weili, because Zhang Weili had a chance to watch all these other people, and learn what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong…

“What Ronda had was world-class Judo,” Rogan continued. “One of the best armbars, period, in the history of the sport…a legitimate pioneer, and a star. She eclipsed all of them. I’m a huge supporter, and I still am, but when you’re watching a fight and you’re getting your a– kicked, that doesn’t sit well with a lot of people, especially someone with that Pitbull mentality.”