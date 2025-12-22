Fabricio Andrey welcomes Joao Mendes to ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 40

Fabricio Andrey’s explosive grappling style has made him a fan favorite in just two appearances. The Brazilian submission hunter gets another showcase opportunity against elite competition.

Andrey meets Joao Mendes in a featherweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 40 on Friday, February 13, 2026, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The all-Brazilian showdown broadcasts live in U.S. primetime and features two grapplers hungry to prove supremacy on the global stage. The 25-year-old Manaus native arrived in ONE Championship with massive hype surrounding his highlight-reel style.

His promotional debut against Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April delivered exactly what fans expected. Andrey flowed between passes with surgical precision, pressuring guards relentlessly before earning a unanimous decision.

The redemption fight came next. Eduardo Granzotto had upset him at the IBJJF Worlds in January, sparking controversy within the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community.

When they rematched at ONE Fight Night 36 this past October, Andrey left no doubt. He smothered Granzotto with relentless top pressure and nearly secured an armbar finish before taking another unanimous decision.

That performance improved his professional record to 103-27. The Alliance affiliate uses strong judo-based attacks to send opponents flying, then his elite athleticism allows him to zoom past guards and hunt submissions.

Joao Mendes brings world-class pedigree to ONE Championship debut

Joao Mendes enters his promotional debut carrying fresh momentum from capturing the 2025 IBJJF Black Belt World Championship in the featherweight division. The 28-year-old earned his reputation across years of competition on the IBJJF circuit.

His fundamentals were honed at Atos Jiu-Jitsu under legendary coach Andre Galvao. That pedigree shows in his efficient guard passing, strategic pressure application, and tactical adaptability.

The stylistic parallels make this matchup particularly intriguing. Both Brazilians bring elite pressure passing and relentless submission attacks to the mat.

Andrey looks to protect his perfect ONE Championship record while Mendes aims to announce his arrival with a statement victory. The featherweight submission grappling division just got more dangerous with this addition to the roster.