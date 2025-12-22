Fabricio Andrey welcomes Joao Mendes to ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 40

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2025
Fabricio Andrey

Fabricio Andrey’s explosive grappling style has made him a fan favorite in just two appearances. The Brazilian submission hunter gets another showcase opportunity against elite competition.

Andrey meets Joao Mendes in a featherweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 40 on Friday, February 13, 2026, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The all-Brazilian showdown broadcasts live in U.S. primetime and features two grapplers hungry to prove supremacy on the global stage. The 25-year-old Manaus native arrived in ONE Championship with massive hype surrounding his highlight-reel style.

His promotional debut against Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April delivered exactly what fans expected. Andrey flowed between passes with surgical precision, pressuring guards relentlessly before earning a unanimous decision.

The redemption fight came next. Eduardo Granzotto had upset him at the IBJJF Worlds in January, sparking controversy within the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community.

When they rematched at ONE Fight Night 36 this past October, Andrey left no doubt. He smothered Granzotto with relentless top pressure and nearly secured an armbar finish before taking another unanimous decision.

That performance improved his professional record to 103-27. The Alliance affiliate uses strong judo-based attacks to send opponents flying, then his elite athleticism allows him to zoom past guards and hunt submissions.

Joao Mendes brings world-class pedigree to ONE Championship debut

Joao Mendes enters his promotional debut carrying fresh momentum from capturing the 2025 IBJJF Black Belt World Championship in the featherweight division. The 28-year-old earned his reputation across years of competition on the IBJJF circuit.

His fundamentals were honed at Atos Jiu-Jitsu under legendary coach Andre Galvao. That pedigree shows in his efficient guard passing, strategic pressure application, and tactical adaptability.

The stylistic parallels make this matchup particularly intriguing. Both Brazilians bring elite pressure passing and relentless submission attacks to the mat.

Andrey looks to protect his perfect ONE Championship record while Mendes aims to announce his arrival with a statement victory. The featherweight submission grappling division just got more dangerous with this addition to the roster.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Fabricio Andrey ONE Championship

Related

Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee booked to face Shozo Isojima in long-awaited lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025
Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan defends kickboxing world title against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 40

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Jackie Buntan gets her shot at redemption against the woman who took away her Muay Thai dreams. The Filipino-American isn’t handing over her kickboxing crown without a fight.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Sam-A promises to make Jaosuayai's strawweight debut a nightmare: "A warm welcome"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 18, 2025

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao knows the weight cut changes everything. The Thai legend plans to exploit that vulnerability when Jaosuayai drops down to strawweight.

Chihiro Sawada and Natalie Salcedo
ONE Championship

Chihiro Sawada Faces Natalie Salcedo at ONE Fight Night 39 in potential title eliminator

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 17, 2025

Chihiro Sawada gets another shot at breaking into title contention, but the Japanese grappler needs to solve an undefeated puzzle first.

Yod-IQ
Yod-IQ

Yod-IQ gets rematch against Alexey Balyko at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2025

Elbrus Osmanov’s injury opened a door for Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri. The Thai striker will now get his chance at redemption.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai returns to kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137: "I want that second belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2025
Zhang Peimian
Zhang Peimian

Zhang Peimian expects three-round war with Thongpoon at ONE Friday Fights 137: "We are both hard to be finished"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025

Two straight losses put Zhang Peimian‘s career trajectory in jeopardy. The Chinese phenom refuses to let controversy define his path forward.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam promises career-defining fight at ONE Friday Fights 137: "I am very confident"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2025

Four straight victories put Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai within striking distance of redemption. The Thai southpaw believes one more statement performance separates him from the life-changing contract he desperately wants.

Tawanchai
ONE Championship

Explosive ONE Friday Fights 137 year-end card revealed

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

ONE Championship closes out 2025 with a stacked card. The promotion’s final event of the year features multiple compelling matchups across striking disciplines.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Jo Nattawut vows to "fight to the death" in career defining bout at ONE Friday Fights 137

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2025

Three straight losses put Jo Nattawut’s back against the wall. The Thai veteran heard every whisper questioning whether his fire burned out.