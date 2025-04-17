Sean Climaco opens up on loss of father: “You have to keep moving forward”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Sean Climaco is currently tackling the arduous process of grief after losing his dad last summer, a frightening part of life that nobody ever truly prepares for. He’s taking it day by day.

Sean Climaco

“The One” meets Akif Guluzada in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

In the midst of his training camp for ONE 168, Climaco received the news that his father had passed away from stage four cancer.

Admittedly, he used his training camp as an escape, a tool to channel that energy and grief into. But in the aftermath of September’s duel, it’s an ongoing battle he still fights daily.

“It was in the middle of my camp fight for [Johan] Estupinan when he passed. So I didn’t really have a choice. I had to get back and train for that fight. So, training then for the fight, yes, it did help. It did help me go through the process of all that in that moment,” he said.

“Every day now, it’s still hard, but life goes on, and you have to keep moving forward.”

Sean Climaco gives insight on getting through the loss of a loved one

Remember the good times — that’s the advice that American striker Sean Climaco has for people grieving the loss of loved ones.

The pain might never go away, and it won’t be plain sailing, but the memories will last forever. Climaco is currently practicing that same sentiment following the loss of his father.

“It’s definitely been a process. It goes in waves. I think that’s what people have always said when they lose a loved one,” Climaco said.

“Just keep holding on to the memories. That’s all you can do. Gotta keep moving forward, but just be grateful for the memories, and just don’t forget the memories that you have with that loved one.”

