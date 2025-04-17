Sean Climaco opens up on loss of father: “You have to keep moving forward”

Flyweight Muay Thai star Sean Climaco is currently tackling the arduous process of grief after losing his dad last summer, a frightening part of life that nobody ever truly prepares for. He’s taking it day by day.

“The One” meets Akif Guluzada in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

In the midst of his training camp for ONE 168, Climaco received the news that his father had passed away from stage four cancer.

Admittedly, he used his training camp as an escape, a tool to channel that energy and grief into. But in the aftermath of September’s duel, it’s an ongoing battle he still fights daily.

“It was in the middle of my camp fight for [Johan] Estupinan when he passed. So I didn’t really have a choice. I had to get back and train for that fight. So, training then for the fight, yes, it did help. It did help me go through the process of all that in that moment,” he said.

“Every day now, it’s still hard, but life goes on, and you have to keep moving forward.”