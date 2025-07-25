George Jarvis fights for two generations: “Everything’s for him now”

George Jarvis discovered that becoming a father transformed his understanding of sacrifice in ways training never could. The British striker now carries the weight of providing for his son while honoring the man who shaped him.

He challenges reigning king Regian Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium at Bangkok, Thailand. The 29-year-old enters with his father in his corner and his son serving as motivation.

Jarvis began his journey at age 5 under his father’s guidance, never imagining their partnership would span 20 years. The local gym where he first learned discipline became the foundation for their bond.

His father has missed only one fight throughout his career, creating an unbreakable connection between mentor and student. The Englishman credits this consistency for developing mental fortitude necessary for championship competition.

Meanwhile, fatherhood has added new dimensions to his competitive drive. Training sessions that once focused on personal achievement now carry the weight of securing his family’s future.

Subsequently, his approach has evolved from individual ambition to generational responsibility. The hours spent perfecting techniques serve a purpose beyond personal glory.

“I’m not doing everything for me anymore. Everything’s for him. When training gets tough, I only got to look at him,” he said.

“Since we started, we never knew how far we was going to get together.”