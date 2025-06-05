Johan Ghazali eager to showcase new skills developed under kickboxing legend Superbon at ONE Fight Night 32

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali’s raw talent has made him a star in ONE Championship. But in order to reach the next level, he’s recently been resculpted by ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon.

Johan Ghazali

“Jojo” is eager to show those improvements against American slugger Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32. They meet in flyweight Muay Thai this Friday, 6 June, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali stormed his way to a US$100,000 contract with ONE after three knockouts in four fights in the Friday Fights series. His talents saw him quickly capture the hearts of fans around the world and become a Muay Thai sensation.

However, he ate humble pie from veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat last June at ONE 167, suffering a unanimous decision defeat.

He bounced back in style in September to defeat Josue Cruz in the first round. But Ghazali knew he had to do more.

That’s when he decided to take his talents to Superbon Training Camp. He didn’t want to just learn under the tutelage of Superbon. He wanted to reach the peak of his abilities and become a World Champion.

“I wanna say a lot is different, but there are some things that have changed since the last fight camp,” he said.

“I know that Superbon really wants me to win because he’s been training me hard. So, yeah, I’m ready. I can fight tomorrow.”

His first clash under Superbon’s tutelage came at ONE 170 this past January. The Malaysian-American battled #5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

Ghazali did come up short against the undefeated Colombian talent by unanimous decision. But glimpses of his true capabilities did come to light. He was much more composed and his combinations had better timing.

But with much more time to study under the kickboxing great, Ghazali believes ONE Fight Night 32 will be a much different story.

“[Against Estupinan] there were bits and pieces of Superbon, Nong-O, and Petchtanong’s game all in there. And that was me only in a two-month camp. It was short, and I had to rush through the lessons at the gym,” he said.

“But, for this fight, you’ll see a much better version of that, just much more advanced in this next fight.”

Johan Ghazali vows to knock out Diego Paez

Teenage knockout artist Johan Ghazali has been learning tricks of the trade from ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon. But he intends to show he can still finish fights when he meets Diego Paez this weekend.

The fresh-faced striker is out to remind everyone in his division of the high-velocity he holds in his strikes. He’s no flash in the pan. And he plans on doing that by putting his American counterpart on the back foot and forcing him to give in to his pressure.

“I’m coming for the knockout. I’m gonna put the pressure on,” he predicted.

“I’ve been training hard as hell, and it would be a shame for me not to put the pressure on, so I’m gonna make him feel it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Johan Ghazali ONE Championship

Related

Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic revisits lessons learned from early setbacks in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025
Taiki Naito
Taiki Naito

Taiki Naito has "high expectations" for remapped striking style at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2025

Results haven’t recently favored Japanese striking standout Taiki Naito. So this year, “Silent Sniper” has been honing his craft in to reinvent himself.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker reveals why ONE Championship's multi-sport model "has benefited" the Brazilian legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has become everything he has wanted and more in combat sports. And he puts that down to the options on hand in ONE Championship.

Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan confident he will finish Taiki Naito "in the first round" at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Estupinan has had a whirlwind run through his division. He’s defeated promising prospects and rising stars. He’ll now face a grizzled veteran who he plans to make an example of.

Kulabdam
ONE Championship

Kulabdam and Felipe Lobo look to punch their way to World Title shot at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2025

Two of ONE Championship’s longest-tenured bantamweights in Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and #3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo will throw down at ONE Friday Fights 114.

Diego Paez

Diego Paez eyes ONE Fight Night 32 as second chance to make a first impression

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 1, 2025
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali wants to fight "golden boys" Freddie Haggerty and Estupinan brothers

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai standout Johan Ghazali isn’t overlooking his upcoming clash with Diego Paez. But he does have his eye on a number of top names in his division.

Dmitrii Kovtun
ONE Championship

Dmitrii Kovtun reveals why he returned to Russia to "reset" before biggest bout of his life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

To become great in combat sports, you cannot sit in your comfort zone. It requires you to enter the most uncomfortable spaces possible, from pushing yourself to the limit in the gym to going as far to leave everything behind in search of success.

Jaosuayai
Nakrob

Jaosuayai aims to be the next big name on ONE Championship roster

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Since January 2023, ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series has produced a litany of stars. Many have gone to become top-ranked in their divisions. But recent graduate Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi plans to be the biggest name of them all.

Diego Paez
Johan Ghazali

Diego Paez refuses to play role as "stepping stone" for rising star Johan Ghazali

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai combatant Diego Paez will not be lured into any traps from Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32.