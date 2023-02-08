Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on commentary desk for UFC 284

Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on the commentary desk for UFC 284.

UFC 284 takes place this Saturday, February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

In the main event, lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be defending his title against featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA).

Makhachev, 31, will be entering the Octagon with 11 straight wins – his last being against Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Volkanovski, 34, has an impressive 22 consecutive wins, his most recent was against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) in July of last year at UFC 276.

The co-main event will feature Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) vs Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) in a featherweight battle.

Rodrigues, 31, will be entering the Octagon following a TKO win over Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) in July of last year.

Emmett, 37, is sporting 5 wins in a row coming into UFC 284, his latest against Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) in October of last year.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has made some changes to its broadcast team and will see Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz in the booth.

UFC officials confirmed the lineup team to ‘MMA Fighting‘. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping (30-9 MMA) along with ex-bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) will be taking over the color commentary duties alongside play-by-play fixture Jon Anik. Megan Olivi will serve as the onsite reporter.

It’s not unusual for changes to be made to the broadcast team when international travel is required. Joe Rogan stopped travelling to international events several years ago.

Bisping has called pay-per-view cards in the past, including UFC 275 this past June, when he stepped in for Joe Rogan during the Singapore event.

Cruz has also worked pay-per-view events in the past, although he’s normally a fixture on the UFC Fight Night broadcasts that air across ESPN and ESPN+.

Are you looking forward to the new lineup team for UFC 284? Who are you picking for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!