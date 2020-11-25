Pro fighters make their picks for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

On Saturday night, Mike Tyson will return to the ring to battle a fellow legend in Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. Heading into the fight, Tyson is the -185 favorite while the comeback on Jones Jr. is +158.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro boxers and MMA fighters to get their prediction for the bout. The majority of pros believe it will be Mike Tyson winning the fight but all are hoping both men come out of it safely.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.:

Badou Jack, former WBC super-middleweight & WBA light heavyweight champion: It is hard to say because it is an exhibition. If someone gets knocked out it will be Tyson winning but I am friends with both of them so may the best man win.

Viddal Riley, cruiserweight: I am not betting against any legend. I just want both guys to come out safe and richer.

Rashad Coulter, boxer and former UFC heavyweight: Mike always packs with that one-punch knockout. Jones Jr. is slick and is still fast, so maybe he could avoid the power. I don’t want to see anyone lose, I would prefer it to be a draw but if I had to pick I’ll say Tyson.

Clay Collard, Top Rank boxer: I’m going to say Roy Jones Jr. He has fought more recently.

Cheick Kongo, Bellator heavyweight: A fight between two opposite styles and two legends. Roy’s really mobile and Tyson doesn’t scare people as he did before. Don’t get me wrong, Tyson is still dangerous but not scary because people know his game. Jones Jr. should have the advantage and I think he wins.

Frankie Edgar, UFC bantamweight: Based on what I’ve seen on videos and pad work. Roy Jones Jr. seems like he slowed down and his style was based on speed. Tyson’s style was on power and he looks like he still has it so I’ll go with Tyson on that one.

Tim Johnson, Bellator heavyweight: I think Mike Tyson. Watching the two of them train in videos, Tyson still has that insane power and can probably connect on something.

Juan Adams, Ares FC heavyweight: Mike Tyson by third-round KO. He has way too much power and is looking fast in training videos.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I have to go with Tyson. I have always been a big Mike Tyson fan but a big part of Roy Jones Jr.’s game is his speed and athleticism and I don’t know if that is still there for him.

