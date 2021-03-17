Kevin Holland claims Israel Adesanya is a “true loser” after UFC 259 defeat

Kevin Holland says Israel Adesanya is a true loser now that he has been beaten in MMA, kickboxing, and boxing.

In the main event of UFC 259, Adesanya moved up to light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz to try and become a champ-champ. Unfortunately for Adesanya, he lost a decision, and for Holland, he says that just cements his claim that “The Last Stylebender” is a true loser.

“He said he didn’t try to put on weight, but I think he put on weight. He may have come in at 200 pounds, I think he did a normal weight cut which was smart,” Holland said at media day. “It’s the smart thing to do, take it like you normally would take it. He looked a little slower than he normally does, right?

“Usually, he is faster than that, he didn’t look as fast. Am I wrong? I could be right here, right? He didn’t look as fast as he normally does,” Holland continued. “He got beat in the striking aspect, he got beat in the grappling aspect, he got beat.

“In a lot of other sports, when you are the champ and you lose, you are no longer the champ anymore,” Holland added. “Granted he moved up a weight class, but s**t the dude lost. Is there any other fighters right now that has done just about every combat sport and lost in every combat sport. Is there? So I guess you can say he’s a true loser.”

Although Kevin Holland believes Israel Adesanya is a true loser, The Last Stylebender is still the middleweight champion while Holland is trying to get a title shot. If he beats Derek Brunson on Saturday, perhaps he would be one win away from a shot at Adesanya.

