ONE Championship: ‘Big Bang’ results and highlights: Garry Tonon stays unbeaten

On Friday, Asian martial arts powerhouse ONE Championship returned to our screens with the stacked ONE: Big Bang card out of the Singapore Indoor Arena.
This ONE Championship card was hit by a handful of last-minute shakeups, but ultimately came together very nicely. The event was topped by a featherweight kickboxing showdown between Marat Grigorian and Ivan Kondratev, which the former won via impressive second-round TKO.
In the co-main event, BJJ ace Garry Tonon improved to 6-0 in MMA with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former ONE featherweight title challenger Koyomi Matsushima. With the victory, Tonon is now well positioned for a crack at new ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le.
Elsewhere on this ONE Championship card, fans were treated to a fun fight between between Malaysian grappler Jihin Radzuan and Vietnamese-American striking specialist Bi Nguyen, which the former won via competitive decision. The card was also kicked off by a big win from Indian wrestling star Ritu Phogat, who scored an emphatic first-round win over Jomary Torres.
See the full results of the ONE: Big Bang card, and video highlights where applicable, below:
Featherweight Kickboxing
Marat Grigorian defeats Ivan Kondrate via TKO at 1:52 of round two
Featherweight MMA
Garry Tonon defeats Koyomi Matsushima via unanimous decision
Light Heavyweight Kickboxing
Murat Aygun defeats Anderson Silva via unanimous decision
Featherweight Kickboxing
Andy Souwer defeats Zhang Chunyu via unanimous decision
Rapid-fire combo from “Souwer Power!” 🥊 #ONEBigBang #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/PYpBoRLK7T
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 4, 2020
Strawweight MMA
Bokang Masunyane defeats Rene Catalan via knockout at 0:37 of round one
Bokang Masunyane 🇿🇦 SHELLACKS third-ranked Rene Catalan with a crazy head kick KO! 🤯 @LittleGiant_Bk #ONEBigBang #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/ciW6hclIXp
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 4, 2020
Atomweight MMA
Jihin Radzuan defeats Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision
🔄 #ONEBigBang #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/ykW1ZJi61c
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 4, 2020
Atomweight MMA
Ritu Phogat defeats Jomary Torres via TKO at 3:55 of round one
Ritu Phogat 🇮🇳 earns her third-straight victory in 2020 with a dominant TKO of Jomary Torres! @PhogatRitu #ONEBigBang #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/0xlhPF0qBA
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 4, 2020