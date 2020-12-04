ONE Championship: ‘Big Bang’ results and highlights: Garry Tonon stays unbeaten

On Friday, Asian martial arts powerhouse ONE Championship returned to our screens with the stacked ONE: Big Bang card out of the Singapore Indoor Arena.

This ONE Championship card was hit by a handful of last-minute shakeups, but ultimately came together very nicely. The event was topped by a featherweight kickboxing showdown between Marat Grigorian and Ivan Kondratev, which the former won via impressive second-round TKO.

In the co-main event, BJJ ace Garry Tonon improved to 6-0 in MMA with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former ONE featherweight title challenger Koyomi Matsushima. With the victory, Tonon is now well positioned for a crack at new ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le.

Elsewhere on this ONE Championship card, fans were treated to a fun fight between between Malaysian grappler Jihin Radzuan and Vietnamese-American striking specialist Bi Nguyen, which the former won via competitive decision. The card was also kicked off by a big win from Indian wrestling star Ritu Phogat, who scored an emphatic first-round win over Jomary Torres.

See the full results of the ONE: Big Bang card, and video highlights where applicable, below:

Featherweight Kickboxing

Marat Grigorian defeats Ivan Kondrate via TKO at 1:52 of round two

Featherweight MMA

Garry Tonon defeats Koyomi Matsushima via unanimous decision

Light Heavyweight Kickboxing

Murat Aygun defeats Anderson Silva via unanimous decision

Featherweight Kickboxing

Andy Souwer defeats Zhang Chunyu via unanimous decision

Strawweight MMA

Bokang Masunyane defeats Rene Catalan via knockout at 0:37 of round one

Atomweight MMA

Jihin Radzuan defeats Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision

Atomweight MMA

Ritu Phogat defeats Jomary Torres via TKO at 3:55 of round one