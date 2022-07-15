UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ Weigh-In Results

The UFC Long Island weigh-in results are in.

UFC Long Island takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 16th at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Headlining the event is No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega (15-2 MMA) vs No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA) in a featherweight match-up.

Ortega, 31, is entering the Octagon coming off a loss to Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) at UFC 266 in September of last year.

Rodriguez, 29, will be entering the cage after his unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) in November of last year.

Fan favorites Michelle Waterson, Li JIngliang, and Dustin Jacoby will also see action at the UFC Long Island event.

The start times for UFC Long Island are listed below:

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Main card: 2 p.m. ET

Main event: 5:15 p.m. ET (approximate)

Ortega and Rodriguez will make their way to the octagon around 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

You can tune into to the fights by watching: ESPN, ESPN+, ABC

The Official Weigh-In results can be found below:

UFC Long Island Main Card

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.4)

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)

Li Jingliang (170.6) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170.8)

Matt Schnell (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (125.8)

Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.6)

Lauren Murphy (125.2) vs. Miesha Tate (125.8)

UFC Long Island Prelims

Ricky Simon (135.6) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Dalcha Lungiambula (185.6) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.6)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Herbert Burns (145.4)

Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Da Un Jung (205.6)

Dwight Grant (184.4) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.6)

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov – Cancelled (due to Visa issues and injury)

Jessica Penne (115.8) vs. Emily Ducote (115.6)

Will you be watching UFC Long Island tomorrow night, Saturday July 16th? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?