Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier in the first round again, according to Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov believes Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 the same way he did at UFC 178.

Back in 2014, McGregor was making his rise up the featherweight division and scored a first-round KO over Poirier. The Irishman said he would do exactly that, but at UFC 257 they are rematching at lightweight with many believing it will be a more competitive fight.

However, Artem Lobov doesn’t know how Poirier beats McGregor and is expecting his teammate to KO “The Diamond” in the first round again.

“He is already in camp and is training hard. Conor McGregor is in great shape and in fight shape and still a good bit to go. I think it will be a repeat of the first meeting,” Lobov said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “First-round stoppage. Dustin is a really tough guy, a great fighter, but I just feel like Conor’s style is so effective against someone like Dustin. I find it hard to see it going past the first round. Regardless, if it will be for the belt or not, when Conor McGregor fights, the world watches.”

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

Although McGregor vs. Poirier is not officially for the belt, Artem Lobov believes there is a good chance it will be by the time they make the walk to the Octagon.

Do you agree with Artem Lobov that Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier in the first round again?