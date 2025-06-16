Superbon gives advice to young rising star after deflating loss: “Never give up”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 16, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has advised teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali not to give up on his dreams following defeat at ONE Fight Night 32.

Superbon

“Jojo” played his part in an exciting flyweight Muay Thai duel with American striker Diego Paez on Friday, June 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He ultimately lost a split decision. But Superbon advised him not to take the setback to heart.

As one of the greatest strikers in the world, Superbon has reached the summit of many mountains. He’s also trekked through multiple valleys, too. And the lessons he’s learned along the way have helped mold him into a modern-day superstar.

The back-to-back defeats aren’t ideal for Ghazali’s run in ONE Championship. But Superbon reminded the youngster to take it all in his stride, and that brighter days are ahead.

“‘Jojo’ listen to me. You lose, it means nothing, I’ve fought maybe 300 times and I’ve lost like a hundred times, but I still became the champion anyway,” Superbon said.

“If you keep going, if you never give up, you will be the champion. So losing? Winning? They are just part of the process.”

Superbon confident Johan Ghazali can become flyweight force in Muay Thai

When Johan Ghazali entered ONE Championship’s radar, his rise became undeniable. The power he possesses at only 18 years old has quickly seen him become a notorious member of the flyweight Muay Thai division.

He’s scored five knockouts in six appearances in ONE. But it takes more than one-punch power to assert yourself in the history books. That’s where the veteran tutelage of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon enters the frame.

The Thai megastar welcomed Ghazali to the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, to help the young prodigy reach the next level.

In an age where everything is demanded instantly, fighting does not translate. The journey from a surging star to a World Champion takes time. It weeds out those who say they want it and highlights those hungry enough to stay the course – even when luck isn’t on their side.

After consecutive setbacks for the first time in his ONE Championship tenure, Ghazali is in the midst of those mental tests. To his credit, he has gone the distance with Diego Paez, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, and Johan Estupinan.

But while nobody ever wants to taste defeat, Superbon believes this is the right time for Ghazali to learn these stern lessons.

He believes it will only allow the 18-year-old Malaysian-American heartthrob to come back that much better. The Thai great is in the midst of taking Ghazali from a raw, heavy-hitting phenom into a poised world-beater.

The process takes time. And Superbon is confident that, should Ghazali stay on course, then his future has glistening possibilities.

“‘Jojo’ is like 18. He still has a lot of time to be the best, to be the champion,” he said.

“I think he will be the champion for sure, because his mindset is really good.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Superbon

Related

Tagir Khalilov

Tagir Khalilov dedicates latest win to newborn son, Malik: "I want to be a champion for him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2025
Anna
ONE Championship

"Supergirl" gunning to reinvent herself at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2025

After suffering the first stoppage defeat of her ONE Championship tenure, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak is back and ready to reinvent herself.

Chatri Sityodtong
Marcelo Garcia

Chatri Sityodtong names Marcelo Garcia "one of the greatest of all time"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2025

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia has long been regarded as one of the greatest submission artists the sport has ever seen. Even after being forced to retire in 2011, the grappling world had not forgotten him.

Taiki Naito
Taiki Naito

Taiki Naito calls on Takeru for all-Japanese showdown

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2025

Taiki Naito looked back to his best at ONE Fight Night 32 this past Friday, June 6. Now he believes he’s once again ready to take on the biggest names in the world.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan faces biggest test yet in Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2025

Unbeaten Canadian star Ben Tynan has defeated every fighter ONE Championship has put in front of him. But his next opponent is no pushover.

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov seeking redemption versus Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2025
Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

Jaosuayai credits Superbon for 52-second finish of Nakrob: "His kick is amazing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi’s main roster debut could not have been much more prolific.

Diego Paez
ONE Championship

Diego Paez claims Johan Ghazali "looked right past" him in victory at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2025

When flyweight Muay Thai star Diego Paez found out he would fight teenage phenom Johan Ghazali next, he sensed many would overlook him. That includes his Malaysian-American opponent.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Tim Ferriss admits ONE Championship discovery "blew my mind" in Chatri Sityodtong interview

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2025

World-famous entrepreneur and podcast host Tim Ferriss has caught ONE Championship fever.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis vows to show "lifetime of work" versus Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2025

British lightweight Muay Thai fighter George Jarvis has proven himself as one of the division’s fastest rising stars since arriving in ONE Championship almost two years ago. Now he has the chance to become immortal.