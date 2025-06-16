Superbon gives advice to young rising star after deflating loss: “Never give up”

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has advised teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali not to give up on his dreams following defeat at ONE Fight Night 32.

“Jojo” played his part in an exciting flyweight Muay Thai duel with American striker Diego Paez on Friday, June 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He ultimately lost a split decision. But Superbon advised him not to take the setback to heart.

As one of the greatest strikers in the world, Superbon has reached the summit of many mountains. He’s also trekked through multiple valleys, too. And the lessons he’s learned along the way have helped mold him into a modern-day superstar.

The back-to-back defeats aren’t ideal for Ghazali’s run in ONE Championship. But Superbon reminded the youngster to take it all in his stride, and that brighter days are ahead.

“‘Jojo’ listen to me. You lose, it means nothing, I’ve fought maybe 300 times and I’ve lost like a hundred times, but I still became the champion anyway,” Superbon said.

“If you keep going, if you never give up, you will be the champion. So losing? Winning? They are just part of the process.”

