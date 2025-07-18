ONE Friday Fights 116 results: Miura earns world title shot, Yoza defeats Petchtanong

Ayaka Miura’s championship destiny became crystal clear at ONE Friday Fights 116 in Bangkok. The Japanese submission specialist delivered exactly the performance needed to secure her title opportunity.

The #2-ranked atomweight MMA contender dominated promotional newcomer Juliana Otalora on July 18 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Miura’s first-round submission victory earned her a shot at ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Denice Zamboanga.

“Zombie” wasted no time asserting her grappling superiority. Within seconds of the opening bell, she dragged her Colombian opponent to the canvas and began hunting for submissions.

Miura methodically worked through her arsenal before locking in her trademark scarf-hold Americana. The devastating technique forced Otalora to tap at 3:53 of round one, securing the Japanese fighter’s fourth consecutive victory.

The victory sets up a blockbuster world title fight at ONE 173 in Japan on November 16. Miura will get the chance to fight for championship gold on home soil in front of her compatriots.