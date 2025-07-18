ONE Friday Fights 116 results: Miura earns world title shot, Yoza defeats Petchtanong
Ayaka Miura’s championship destiny became crystal clear at ONE Friday Fights 116 in Bangkok. The Japanese submission specialist delivered exactly the performance needed to secure her title opportunity.
The #2-ranked atomweight MMA contender dominated promotional newcomer Juliana Otalora on July 18 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Miura’s first-round submission victory earned her a shot at ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Denice Zamboanga.
“Zombie” wasted no time asserting her grappling superiority. Within seconds of the opening bell, she dragged her Colombian opponent to the canvas and began hunting for submissions.
Miura methodically worked through her arsenal before locking in her trademark scarf-hold Americana. The devastating technique forced Otalora to tap at 3:53 of round one, securing the Japanese fighter’s fourth consecutive victory.
The victory sets up a blockbuster world title fight at ONE 173 in Japan on November 16. Miura will get the chance to fight for championship gold on home soil in front of her compatriots.
Yuki Yoza scores upset victory at ONE Friday Fights 116
Yuki Yoza proved he belongs among the bantamweight kickboxing elite with the biggest victory of his career on Friday night. The Japanese striker shocked the combat sports world by defeating Thai legend Petchtanong Petchfergus.
The former K-1 Champion earned a unanimous decision victory over the 39-year-old former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion in a thrilling three-round war. Yoza’s performance announced his arrival as a legitimate title contender.
The 27-year-old Japanese fighter secured the victory with an early knockdown courtesy of a cracking left hand. That decisive moment proved to be the difference in a closely contested battle between two elite strikers.
Yoza’s upset victory over the #3-ranked contender positions him for a potential shot at current champion Jonathan Haggerty. The young prospect has now won his first two ONE Championship appearances in spectacular fashion.
Meanwhile, in the main event, Nahyan Mohammed got his revenge against Adam Sor Dechapan in their 112-pound Muay Thai rematch. The 16-year-old French-Algerian prodigy stopped the Thai-Malaysian via TKO at 1:33 of round two.
ONE Friday Fights 116 Full Results
- Nahyan Mohammed defeats Adam Sor Dechapan via TKO at 1:33 of round two (Muay Thai – 112 lbs)
- Antar Kacem defeats Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree via KO at 2:07 of round two (Muay Thai – 142 lbs)
- Koko Mor Rattanabundit defeats Teeyai Wankhongohm MBK via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – atomweight)
- Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai defeats Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn via KO at 0:34 of round two (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)
- Panpadej NF Looksuan defeats Sirichok Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)
- Pamor-E-Daeng Chor Chokamnuaychai defeats Yodkitti FiatPathum via KO at 1:06 of round one (Muay Thai – 122 lbs)
- Superball TDed99 defeats Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov via TKO at 3:00 of round two (Muay Thai – 138 lbs)
- Isaac Mohammed defeats Haruyuki Tanitsu via KO at 2:54 of round one (Muay Thai – 117 lbs)
- Yuki Yoza defeats Petchtanong Petchfergus via unanimous decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)
- Avazbek Kholmirzaev defeats Tatsumitsu Wada via unanimous decision (MMA – 127 lbs)
- Ayaka Miura defeats Juliana Otalora via submission at 3:53 of round one (MMA – atomweight)
- Lee Seung Chul defeats Hiroba Minowa via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)
