Darren Till calls Diego Sanchez a ‘mushroom’ ahead of UFC Rio Rancho

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till had some choice words for Diego Sanchez ahead of tonight’s event in Rio Rancho.

The Liverpool native, Till (18-2-1 MMA), chimed in on an old video of ‘The Nightmare’ that was circulating the internet with the following statement.

Sounds like he acting in a shitty Steven seagull movie #Mushroom 🍄 https://t.co/clHko7fThm — Darren Till (@darrentill2) February 15, 2020

“Sounds like he is acting in a shitty Steven Seagull movie. Mushroom.”

You can see the video of Diego Sanchez being interviewed by Ariel Helwani, which spawned Darren Till’s reaction, below.

Diego Sanchez is set to square off with Michel Pereira in tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho co-headliner.

The former lightweight title challenger, Sanchez, is coming off a decision loss to Michael Chiesa in his most recent effort. Prior to the setback, Diego was coming off back to back wins over Craig White and Mickey Gall.

Meanwhile, Darren Till made his middleweight debut at November’s UFC 244 event where he scored a narrow decision win over Kelvin Gastelum.

‘The Gorilla’ was briefly linked to a fight with Jared Cannonier at UFC 248, however that fight was ruled out yesterday after ‘The Killa Gorilla’ revealed he had torn his pectoral muscle in training.

Who and when the Liverpool native will fight next remains to be seen.

