UFC Rio Rancho: ‘Anderson vs Blachowicz 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon invades New Mexico this evening for UFC Rio Rancho, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz.

The perennial UFC light heavyweight contenders, Anderson and Blachowicz, originally collided at UFC 191 where ‘Overtime’ captured a dominant decision win.

Corey Anderson (13-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho main event on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Johnny Walker at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (25-8 MMA) is coming off a split-decision victory over Ronaldo Souza in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that, the ‘Prince of Cieszyn’ was coming off a sensational knockout victory over former middleweight title holder Luke Rockhold.

Tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho co-headliner will feature an exciting welterweight bout between fan favorites Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira.

Sanchez (29-12 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision setback to Michael Chiesa at UFC 239. Prior to the loss, ‘The Nightmare’ was coming off back-to-back victories over Craig White and Mickey Gall respectively.

As for Pereira (23-10 MMA), Michel is coming off a decision loss to Tristan Connelly. Prior to the setback, the Brazilian had put together a three-fight winning streak.

UFC Rio Rancho Main Card (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Kazula Vargas vs. Brok Weaver

Yancy Medeiros vs. Lando Vannata

UFC Rio Rancho Prelims (5pm EST on ESPN+)

Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez

John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Scott Holtzman vs. Jim Miller

Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend – Clark def. Townsend by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Casey Kenney – Dvalishvili def. Kenney by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson vs. Shanna Young – Chiasson def. Young by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva – Paiva def. De La Rosa via TKO at 4:40 of Round 2

