Yuki Yoza sees no way he can lose against Elbrus Osmanov in ONE debut
Japanese ace Yuki Yoza rides a 10-fight winning streak into his ONE Championship debut. And that run has given him the confidence he needs.
The K-1 Champion takes on undefeated Russian Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 109 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Coming up against an undefeated foe, you’d expect Yoza to view his Russian counterpart as a deadly threat. But that’s not how the 27-year-old feels.
Instead, his confidence has been boosted by the blood, sweat, and tears he’s poured into his training. What’s more, he believes his Kyokushin karate will allow him to overcome Osmanov’s fighting style.
“When the fight was first announced, I thought he would be a tough opponent, especially considering ONE’s round-must scoring system. But after all the training I’ve been through, my confidence has significantly increased, and now I believe I won’t lose regardless of how the fight plays out,” he said.
“He really gives me that ‘Russian karate fighter’ impression. He can throw back spin kicks explosively from any distance, and he’s physically strong in a straightforward way. I’m very good against karate-style fighters, so I think this is a great matchup for me.”
Yuki Yoza excited to compete inside Lumpinee Stadium
Yuki Yoza has accomplished many things across his combat sports career. But the Team Vasileus standout is looking forward to a bucket-list item this Friday.
The Japanese striker has always dreamed of competing inside Lumpinee Stadium. It’s a sacred ground he greatly respects. And competing inside of it is something he’s always wanted to do.
Yoza has seen countless legendary battles in ONE Championship go down in the Muay Thai mecca — Rodtang versus Superlek, and Tawanchai versus Superbon, among others.
So with this dream opportunity just days away, he’s ready to light up Lumpinee with a special performance.
“Yes, actually it is. I’ve always had this image of it being an incredible Muay Thai venue, and I never thought I’d have the opportunity to fight in such a place,” he said.
“The crowd’s energy is truly amazing, so I want to excite both the Lumpinee Stadium audience and ONE Championship fans with my fight.”
