Yuki Yoza sees no way he can lose against Elbrus Osmanov in ONE debut

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Japanese ace Yuki Yoza rides a 10-fight winning streak into his ONE Championship debut. And that run has given him the confidence he needs.

Yuki Yoza

The K-1 Champion takes on undefeated Russian Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 109 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Coming up against an undefeated foe, you’d expect Yoza to view his Russian counterpart as a deadly threat. But that’s not how the 27-year-old feels.

Instead, his confidence has been boosted by the blood, sweat, and tears he’s poured into his training. What’s more, he believes his Kyokushin karate will allow him to overcome Osmanov’s fighting style.

“When the fight was first announced, I thought he would be a tough opponent, especially considering ONE’s round-must scoring system. But after all the training I’ve been through, my confidence has significantly increased, and now I believe I won’t lose regardless of how the fight plays out,” he said.

“He really gives me that ‘Russian karate fighter’ impression. He can throw back spin kicks explosively from any distance, and he’s physically strong in a straightforward way. I’m very good against karate-style fighters, so I think this is a great matchup for me.”

Yuki Yoza excited to compete inside Lumpinee Stadium

Yuki Yoza has accomplished many things across his combat sports career. But the Team Vasileus standout is looking forward to a bucket-list item this Friday.

The Japanese striker has always dreamed of competing inside Lumpinee Stadium. It’s a sacred ground he greatly respects. And competing inside of it is something he’s always wanted to do.

Yoza has seen countless legendary battles in ONE Championship go down in the Muay Thai mecca — Rodtang versus Superlek, and Tawanchai versus Superbon, among others.

So with this dream opportunity just days away, he’s ready to light up Lumpinee with a special performance.

“Yes, actually it is. I’ve always had this image of it being an incredible Muay Thai venue, and I never thought I’d have the opportunity to fight in such a place,” he said.

“The crowd’s energy is truly amazing, so I want to excite both the Lumpinee Stadium audience and ONE Championship fans with my fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27

Denice Zamboanga promises fans showdown with Stamp Fairtex will be worth the wait

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty vows to settle score with Rodtang: "My turn now"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 19, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty believes he’s got the goods to finally defeat former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Jonathan Di Bella defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella teases transition to Muay Thai: "I'm happy to move toward that"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 19, 2025

ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella is open to a Muay Thai quest. But not before he unifies the division’s gold against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to defend world title against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 15, 2025

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ reign of terror enters its next episode.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing star fires shot at Jonathan Haggerty

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 15, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Yuki Yoza’s debut in ONE Championship is still a week away, but he has his sights set sky-high.

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali embraces brutal training under Superbon: "What I came here for"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025
Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Hundreds of wins, countless lessons: Prajanchai's mission to guide the next generation through defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is one of the most experienced and accomplished fighters in Muay Thai history. So it’s only natural he’s become a hub of encouragement for his younger counterparts.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Prajanchai fires warning shot, Jonathan Di Bella responds: "He's making excuses"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai acknowledges Jonathan Di Bella‘s impressive victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this past March at ONE 172. However, the Thai superstar points out what he perceives as a critical gap in the interim strawweight kickboxing champion’s arsenal.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee open to lightweight MMA clash with submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Surging lightweight MMA prospect Adrian Lee was caught off guard when hearing his name mentioned by ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. Upon reflection, however, the teenage phenom believes the grappling specialist may face more than anticipated when transitioning to mixed martial arts.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison calls for ONE Championship UK show: "The talent is all there"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison possesses encyclopedic knowledge of the art of eight limbs in the United Kingdom. The veteran striker believes the moment is right for ONE Championship to make its debut on British shores.