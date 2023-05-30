UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shares his top three fights of 2023

By Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing his top three fights of 2023.

Daniel Cormier, UFC

Even though we’re not quite through the 1st half of the year, speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier has listed his picks for his three top fights of 2023. It should be noted that his three selections also took home fight of the night honors, and can be found below:

Number 3: UFC 285 Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) vs Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA)

Submission victory for Rakhmonov at 4:17 of round 3

This fight was bananas. Go back and watch it. Anytime you have a fight that tells two stories – one story bing the toughness and durability of Fighter A, the other story being the domination of Fighter B – matchmaking at its finest. That’s what you got at UFC 285. But for as good as that fight was, it’s not my best fight of the first part of the year.”

Number 2: UFC 284 Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) vs Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA)

Unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) win for Makhachev

“Ultimately, what we got was the two best fighters, pound-for-pound, in my opinion, fighting for the lightweight championship of the world to the point that Volkanovski was offered an immediate second chance at fighting Makahchev. That’s how competitive the fight was.”

Daniel Cormier continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“A good fight can be a knock-down, drag-out … and that’s exactly what that was. It can also be two of the most skilled guys in the world competing at a level that not many can match. I believe that’s exactly what we got at UFC 284.”

Number 1: UFC 286 Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) vs Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA)

Majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) win for Gaethje.

“Justin Gaethje did what he does, and that’s take your will to fight. Even though Fiziev was there and still trying, you could really see that it was done. I’ve never met a person like Gaethje in the face of adversity and in the face of dire circumstances. He lives for it. He loves the chaos. He loves living in the moment of being in just a train wreck. That fight was amazing, and people were on their feet from the moment it started.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s picks for the best 3 battles of 2023?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Dana White, Power Slap

UFC President Dana White sounds off on uneducated critics of Power Slap: “Pure hate”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor go back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor are going back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight.

Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier
Jake Paul

Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124, UFC Vegas 74
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124 with Randy Couture, Jim Miller, and Daniel Pineda

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

The 124th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 74 this weekend and to talk Francis Ngannou’s signing with the PFL.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Kelvin Gastelum

Chael Sonnen slams Shavkat Rakhmonov for his callout of Kelvin Gastelum: “It was about as wimpy as you could do a callout”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned Shavkat Rakhmonov for his recent callout of returning welterweight Kelvin Gastelum.

Jon Jones

Michael Bisping refutes Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is now working on Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich: “I've heard nothing of the sort”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush confident he will “dominate” Charles Oliveira on the ground and in the standup at UFC 289: “I’m really looking forward to getting my hands on him”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

Beneil Dariush has given his thoughts on how he believes his match-up with Charles Oliveira will play out at UFC 289.

Matt Brown

UFC veteran Matt Brown sounds off on “coked up bum” Conor McGregor: “All that money don’t make you not a bum”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

UFC veteran Matt Brown has hit back at Conor McGregor as the two continue to engage in a war of words on social media.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, UFC, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Dana White says Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler showed a 'level of respect' on TUF 31

Zain Bando - May 29, 2023

Ahead of Tuesday’s first episode of TUF 31, headlined by coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on ESPN and ESPN+, UFC president Dana White said he was pleased with how the show was filmed. As it has done since 2005, the annual reality television series looks for the next generation of talent to join the UFC roster to become a world champion eventually.

Mark Coleman, Conor McGregor
Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman responds to Conor McGregor's callout, confident he "smashes" the Irishman in MMA

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has responded to Conor McGregor’s callout.