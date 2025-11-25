Nakisa Bidarian on Dana White claiming he was unaware of Paul vs. Joshua: “Dana lies frequently”

Nakisa Bidarian was not buying the recent claims made by Dana White regarding the UFC figurehead intimating he had no awareness of the looming Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua bout. During a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, one of the prominent figures within Most Valuable Promotions spoke with the titular figure of the show regarding several subjects.

MVP is carrying the promotional weight for the Paul vs. Joshua, and at a recent press event following UFC 322, White made it seem like he had no idea there were plans to set up this Netflix bout for December 19th. Bidarian and White do have a broader history with one another, as the former served as the UFC CFO at one point in time.

When speaking about the Joshua-Paul bout following his promotion’s Madison Square Garden offering, White speculated that the then-rumored boxing bout would be misguided to promote and would only attract interest from people wanting to see ‘The Problem Child’ get his lights put out.

Dana White “lies frequently”, says Bidarian who doubts Paul-Joshua claims

Tapping into his personal and professional understanding of how Dana White conducts himself in the context of this Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua situation, Bidarian said,