Former Conor McGregor opponent possibly returning to UFC: ‘They know who I am’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

A former Conor McGregor foe believes he will be making his way back to the UFC.

Conor McGregor vs. Diego Brandao

Going into his July 19, 2014 bout, McGregor’s stock was already rising. He had been sidelined for almost a full year following an ACL injury during his meeting with Max Holloway. McGregor’s ended up scoring a first-round TKO finish over Diego Brandao.

Eleven years later, Brandao feels he’s on the verge of returning to the UFC.

RELATED: DANA WHITE GIVES DISCOURAGING UPDATE ON A POTENTIAL RETURN OF CONOR MCGREGOR: “I HAVEN’T TALKED TO HIM IN A MINUTE”

Former Conor McGregor Rival Making UFC Return?

Diego Brandao is now 38 years and he knows time is running out on a potential UFC return. He told MMAFighting.com that he believes his recent efforts will earn him a new deal with the top MMA promotion.

“I think the UFC is going to call,” Brandao said. “We’ll talk to them tomorrow and see what they thought [of the fight]. Sean Shelby was there but people wouldn’t leave him be, there was a bunch of people around him, so he left before the co-main event.”

Brandao has been making some waves with his resurgence as the Tuff-N-Uff Featherweight Champion. The Brazilian veteran hopes he’s done enough to impress UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

“Dana White has already cleared me [to go back], but Sean Shelby is the deal. I know Dana White can put me back there if he wants to, but there’s a process. Dana White won’t open the doors for me because he knows how I am, my past. ‘I’ll put Diego here easily and he can mess things up. No, let me see if he really wants it. Let him work.’ I believe that’s how Dana thinks. And I’m not as important as Conor McGregor to call Dana White like that.

“And I like this way, to fight, because that’s how you appreciate things. If I have to fight a third fight, I’ll go for it with hunger because then they will see and know it. They want to see me like that, in a war, fighting, because they won’t just put him back in there like that. They know who I am, they know I need to work hard to value it. They know that.”

Brandao’s UFC run ended following a submission loss to Brian Ortega back in early 2016. The release was due to a felony arrest. Brandao ended up fighting in Russia before being urged by Shelby to fight in his weight class in the United States.

In his most recent outing, Brandao successfully defended the Tuff-N-Uff Featherweight Championship. He scored a fourth-round TKO finish over Canaan Kawaihae to retain his gold on June 29.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Diego Brandao UFC

Related

Joe Rogan

Top UFC contender blames Joe Rogan for Ilia Topuria's staredown with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025
Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has already surpassed Conor McGregor, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

A former UFC titleholder believes Ilia Topuria’s run has surpassed Conor McGregor’s.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett blasts 'stupid' Charles Oliveira for UFC 317 game plan against Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 1, 2025

Paddy Pimblett had a harsh assessment of Charles Oliveira’s knockout loss against Ilia Topuria.

Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad questions if Kamaru Usman truly wants to fight him amid beef

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 1, 2025

Belal Muhammad isn’t exactly sold that Kamaru Usman wants to fight him.

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier shares honest assessment of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 1, 2025

Dustin Poirier has offered his assessment of a clash between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez isn't overly happy despite defeating Viviane Araujo at UFC 317

Harry Kettle - July 1, 2025
Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria gives his thoughts on possible UFC title fight against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - July 1, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has given his thoughts on a potential title fight against Justin Gaethje.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney isn't fully satisfied despite quick UFC 317 finish

Harry Kettle - July 1, 2025

Terrance McKinney isn’t fully satisfied despite his quick, impressive submission win over Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 317.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili provides update on next UFC title fight

Harry Kettle - July 1, 2025

UFC bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili has provided an update on the next time he steps into the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317
Charles Oliveira

What's next for the stars of UFC 317?

Cole Shelton - June 30, 2025

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a solid UFC 317 card. The main event saw Ilia Topuria taking on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. The co-main event saw Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight strap against Kai Kara-France.