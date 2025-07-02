Top UFC contender blames Joe Rogan for Ilia Topuria’s staredown with Paddy Pimblett

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 2, 2025

One top-ranked UFC lightweight has pinned blame on Joe Rogan for the staredown between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett.

Joe Rogan

Topuria is fresh off another stellar knockout victory, capturing the UFC Lightweight Championship in the process. It didn’t take long for “El Matador” to find Charles Oliveira’s chin, scoring the first-round finish. After the bout, Pimblett was brought inside the Octagon for a faceoff with Topuria. The newly minted UFC 155-pound titleholder shoved “The Baddy” before security broke things up.

Dana White wasn’t happy about Pimblett being allowed inside the Octagon, and one lightweight contender thinks Rogan is responsible.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT SHARES GRISLY PLAN FOR ILIA TOPURIA IN AFTERMATH OF UFC 317

Is Joe Rogan to Blame?

Speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Arman Tsarukyan said he believes Joe Rogan is the one who ultimately deserves the blame for what transpired at the conclusion of UFC 317 (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“It was a Joe Rogan mistake. Joe Rogan called him. It was a Joe Rogan mistake, and he shouldn’t have called him into the octagon,” Tsarukyan said. “I was surprised, but when Dana said it shouldn’t be like that, I was like, ‘OK, hopefully he’s not fighting for the title.'”

In fairness to Rogan, it’s possible that he could’ve been receiving instructions from the production team. Rogan was put in a similar situation at the conclusion of UFC 175. After Ronda Rousey finished Alexis Davis in 16 seconds, Rogan asked Rousey if she’d be open to a quick turnaround the following month. White was furious over the situation as Rogan told him that he received that question from the production truck.

Many are wondering who will be next for Topuria. With White scoffing at the UFC 317 staredown and having criticism for both Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje, it remains to be seen who will get the next crack at lightweight gold. Pimblett, Tsarukyan, and Gaethje were all in attendance for UFC 317.

