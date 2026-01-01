Conor McGregor first became champ-champ over a decade ago OTD

Conor McGregor became widely known in mixed martial arts for his champ-champ tag as a concurrent UFC titleholder over two divisions, but his first time accomplishing this feat took place over ten years ago on this day. This took place prior to the Irishman’s rise to prominence under the bright lights that shine over the octagon and transpired under the Cage Warriors banner.

Prior to when he stepped into the cage on December 31st, 2012, ‘The Notorious’ had already captured Cage Warriors gold at featherweight and was vying for the vacant CW 155-pound strap on New Year’s Eve 13 years ago. The main event clash, which headlined Cage Warriors 51, would not get out of the opening stanza and ended at the 3:40 mark.

McGregor turned out the lights on Ivan Buchinger with a punch that saw the former ascend to champ champ status years before he would popularize the phrase as a contracted UFC athlete.



Conor McGregor and his path to UFC champ champ status

Conor McGregor would make his UFC debut in the fight after being a two-division kingpin in Cage Warriors, and began his road to achieving the same accomplishment in the octagon. After notching a six-fight win streak that included victories over names like Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, and Chad Mendes, McGregor would ascend to the status of lineal featherweight champion. McGregor secured this by stopping Jose Aldo just thirteen seconds into their bout at UFC 194.

After a two-fight foray at welterweight that famously saw him split a pair of fights against Nate Diaz, McGregor would then get his crack at the UFC lightweight crown. That took place at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first foray into Madison Square Garden as McGregor looked to unseat Eddie Alvarez from his throne. In an all-time UFC performance, McGregor showed out en route to halting Alvarez with punches in the second stanza of their UFC 205 title bout to become the new lightweight champion.