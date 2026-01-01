Conor McGregor first became champ-champ over a decade ago OTD

By Dylan Bowker - December 31, 2025
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor became widely known in mixed martial arts for his champ-champ tag as a concurrent UFC titleholder over two divisions, but his first time accomplishing this feat took place over ten years ago on this day. This took place prior to the Irishman’s rise to prominence under the bright lights that shine over the octagon and transpired under the Cage Warriors banner.

Prior to when he stepped into the cage on December 31st, 2012, ‘The Notorious’ had already captured Cage Warriors gold at featherweight and was vying for the vacant CW 155-pound strap on New Year’s Eve 13 years ago. The main event clash, which headlined Cage Warriors 51, would not get out of the opening stanza and ended at the 3:40 mark.

McGregor turned out the lights on Ivan Buchinger with a punch that saw the former ascend to champ champ status years before he would popularize the phrase as a contracted UFC athlete.

Conor McGregor and his path to UFC champ champ status

Conor McGregor would make his UFC debut in the fight after being a two-division kingpin in Cage Warriors, and began his road to achieving the same accomplishment in the octagon. After notching a six-fight win streak that included victories over names like Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, and Chad Mendes, McGregor would ascend to the status of lineal featherweight champion. McGregor secured this by stopping Jose Aldo just thirteen seconds into their bout at UFC 194.

After a two-fight foray at welterweight that famously saw him split a pair of fights against Nate Diaz, McGregor would then get his crack at the UFC lightweight crown. That took place at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first foray into Madison Square Garden as McGregor looked to unseat Eddie Alvarez from his throne. In an all-time UFC performance, McGregor showed out en route to halting Alvarez with punches in the second stanza of their UFC 205 title bout to become the new lightweight champion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler face off on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31

Michael Chandler expresses renewed confidence in booking potential Conor McGregor showdown

Curtis Calhoun - January 1, 2026
Dominick Cruz commentating at a UFC event, opposite Alexandre Pantoja after an injury at UFC 323
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz doubles down on criticism about Alexandre Pantoja's injury stoppage loss at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - January 1, 2026

Dominick Cruz believes Alexandre Pantoja should’ve been given the chance to continue fighting after an early injury.

Diego Lopes appears at a UFC 325 press conference
Diego Lopes

UFC legend labels promotion 'not a sport' after Diego Lopes title shot at UFC 325

Curtis Calhoun - December 31, 2025

Future UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson believes the UFC brass hurt its credibility with their recent Diego Lopes announcement.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria
UFC

Justin Gaethje admits fear of potential UFC title fight with Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025

Justin Gaethje isn’t shy in admitting he’s a bit scared at the thought of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's tumultuous UFC exit was her own fault, says fierce rival

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025

Holy Holm believes much of Ronda Rousey’s gripes with her UFC exit were self-inflicted.

Joe Rogan UFC commentary

Joe Rogan thinks interesting name is the future of UFC's middleweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 31, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan explains why Islam Makhachev grappling match won't happen

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2025

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan has explained why he doesn’t believe he will wind up battling Islam Makhachev in a grappling match.

Petr Yan UFC fighter introductions
Petr Yan

Petr Yan is the Fighter of the Year, says former two-weight UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2025

Henry Cejudo has explained why he believes Petr Yan deserves to be called Fighter of the Year in the UFC.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico drops first training clip post-UFC 319 KO loss

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025

Aaron Pico has largely been fairly dormant on social media since his knockout loss in his UFC debut, but some training-centric video footage has been posted online from him for the first time in months. At UFC 319 in August, the former Bellator MMA standout entered the UFC as a highly hyped debutant. But Pico wound up on the bad end of a highlight reel when Lerone Murphy connected on a spinning back elbow that generated one of the big striking-based highlights of the calendar year. There have been some posts to his social media accounts since the rough Summer setback, which have largely touched on Pico’s personal life more so. But it seems like the hungry, young talent is peeling back the curtain again to give the public some semblance of a glimpse into what his training looks like these days.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall detractors blasted by prominent MMA heavyweight champion post-UFC 321

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall has drawn criticisms from some in combat sports circles for the last couple of months, and a notable heavyweight champ in mixed martial arts has weighed in with his thoughts on eye poke gate. As Fleury continues to build his legacy as a heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts with a first-round stoppage of former Oktagon MMA heavyweight champ and UFC vet Martin Buday, he stands tall heading into 2026 after the dust just settled on Oktagon 81.