Chael Sonnen warns of second Tony Ferguson screw job: “We as fans cannot allow that to happen”

Chael Sonnen believes it is up to fight fans to make sure that Tony Ferguson does not get screwed by the UFC for a second time.

During a recent interview on Submission Radio, Sonnen was asked how committed he believes the promotion is to booking a McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rematch and if it makes sense for Conor to have a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz while the dust settles at lightweight.

“I think now is the perfect time for that [Nate Diaz Trilogy fight],” Sonnen said (transcription via Denis Shkuratov). “And look, I know everything that’s been said is we’re going to keep Conor on ice and we’re gonna put him against Khabib, the winner of Khabib-Tony in September. But of course, that was believing that Khabib was going to win.”

Chael Sonnen continued:

“You have to understand, if that is still the plan, then that means we’re getting ready to pull the screw job on Tony a second time. They have promised Tony an interim title fight for the second time. The first time he did it. He never lost it. And all of a sudden that belt is gone. We as fans cannot allow that to happen. If Tony comes out of this thing, Tony needs to be fighting Khabib. And if at some point they try to slide in Conor, which is likely, maybe not likely, but possible, that means we screwed Tony a second time. We can’t let that happen.”

Tony Ferguson was of course previously stripped of his UFC interim lightweight title after defeating Kevin Lee.

Despite being screwed in the past, ‘El Cucuy’ appears to believe that Dana White and UFC officials will deliver ‘The Eagle’ as promised if he defeats Justin Gaethje on May 9.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that fans should be worried about a potential second Tony Ferguson screw job?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 25, 2020