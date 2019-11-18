Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Tony Ferguson next, then GSP

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Rizvan Magomedov says that his client’s next fight will be against Tony Ferguson, then he wants Georges St. Pierre after that.

Nurmagomedov recently defeated Dustin Poirier by stoppage at UFC 242 to improve his MMA record to a perfect 28-0, including a pristine 12-0 mark in the Octagon. With Ferguson also riding a 12-fight win streak, the fight between the two top-ranked lightweights in the sport seems destined to happen next, though it has not been officially booked yet.

According to Nurmagomedov’s manager, his client’s plan is to fight Ferguson next, and if he is victorious in that fight, take on the legend GSP afterward.

Here’s what Magomedov told FightWorldTurkey (translated via Google) about the potential Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson title fight.

“Our opponent is definitely Tony Ferguson. There’s no other name that deserves it. We wanted the GSP fight, but GSP didn’t get along with the UFC. For this reason, our only and most valuable option is Ferguson. However, it would still be wrong to say 100 percent in this fight without signing. If the UFC and GSP can negotiate, we want to meet GSP after the Ferguson fight,” Magomedov said.

The manager also confirmed that Nurmagomedov will not fight superstar Conor McGregor until the Irishman goes on a winning streak. The champ recently said McGregor needed 10 wins before he would be ranted a rematch.

“The Conor rematch is not interesting at the moment. Khabib and his team have already listed the conditions of the McGregor fight. He must fight other names and win. He must show again that he is a worthy opponent and deserve the belt competition. If he can do it, Khabib will give him the rematch he wants. Only with trash talk, there’s a 0 percent chance of winning this fight. Clear and clear,” Magomedov said.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.