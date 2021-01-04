Tito Ortiz, Josh Barnett campaign for fight with retiring Fedor Emelianenko

Tito Ortiz and Josh Barnett have both expressed interest in fighting Fedor Emelianenko in the Russian legend’s final mixed martial arts bout.

Emelianenko, 44, is expected to retire after his next bout, which will occur under the Bellator MMA banner.

“I really want Fedor to finish his career in front of 30,000 people in Moscow, to be honest, Bellator MMA’s first fight in Russia,” Bellator boss Scott Coker told MMA Junkie recently. “Do a fight in Moscow. For him, the prodigal son has returned. Fedor is the greatest fighter of all-time, and he’s now coming home to retire and put his gloves up and hang it up to retire.”

While it’s not currently clear who Emelianenko will fight in his final bout, both Ortiz and Barnett have expressed interest in meeting the Russian legend in the cage.

There's only one true option here. https://t.co/C0cMZXYNkY — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 2, 2021

“There’s only one true option here,” Barnett wrote on Twitter in response to an article about Emelianenko’s retirement fight.

I will second that! — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) January 2, 2021

“I will second that,” Ortiz wrote when a Twitter user suggested he fight Emelianenko.

Like Emelianenko, Ortiz and Barnett are both decorated MMA legends.

Of the two, Barnett would seem to make a bit more sense for Emelianenko’s final fight. The pair are both career heavyweights, and they were previously expected to fight under the Affliction banner, although the fight never came to fruition. Barnett is also under contract with Bellator.

Ortiz, meanwhile, is under contract with Combate Americas, and has spent the vast majority of his career competing in the 205-pound light heavyweight division. He’s also currently busy with his duties as Mayor Pro Tem of Huntington Beach—although he’s not exactly thriving in that role.

