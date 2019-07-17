Michael Page returns at Bellator Dublin

Michael Page will soon return to the Bellator cage.

The Brit will return to action at Bellator Dublin on September 27 at the 3 Arena, where he’ll take on Richard Kiely in the card’s co-main event.

Bellator announced the bout through the Irish Mirror on Wednesday.

This bout will serve as Page’s opportunity to rebound from a highlight-reel knockout loss to former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima. This loss was the first of Page’s professional mixed martial arts career, and ejected him from the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Prior to this setback, the Brit rattled of 10 victories in the Bellator cage, including triumphs over the likes of Fernando Gonzales, David Rickels and Paul Daley. He’s 14-1 overall in MMA, and has also dabbled in boxing.

Kiely, like Michael Page, is also a striking specialist. He’s 3-1 in MMA competition, and has been angling for a fight with Page for some time. He was recently scheduled to fight UFC veteran Galore Bofando, but was forced out of this contest.

Bellator Dublin will be topped by a showdown between Irish star James Gallagher and England’s Callum Ellenor. Gallagher will enter the cage on a two-fight streak, having recently bested Steven Graham and Jeremiah Labiano. Ellenor, on the other hand, will be competing in his second Bellator bout, having recently debuted in the promotion with a submission win over Nathan Greyson.

