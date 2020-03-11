Dillon Danis reacts to Paulo Costa’s sparring session with Logan Paul

Bellator MMA talent Dillon Danis has a long-standing beef with YouTube star Logan Paul and his brother Jake. Based on this grudge, it should come as no surprise that Danis had something to say about Paul’s recent sparring session with UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

Paul and Costa sparred at the UFC Performance Institute last week. The pair engaged in some wrestling work — in which Paul did surprisingly well — and a bit of boxing. The boxing ended with a headache for Paul, who was sent crashing to the mat by a huge punch (though not everyone believes the impact was legit).

Danis, as you probably guessed, was not impressed by this display. In fact, he believes he could tap both Paul and Costa on the same night.

imagine thinking Logan Paul could beat me in a fight when in reality i would tap both of you in the same night 😂 pic.twitter.com/UbTPWBmZXu — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 10, 2020

“Imagine thinking Logan Paul could beat me in a fight when in reality I could tap both of you in the same night,” Danis wrote on Twitter.

Costa, for what it’s worth, seems quite impressed with Paul’s ability, and even vouched for the YouTuber fighting in the UFC.

“I think he can if he wants,” Costa told The Schmo recently. “If he starts training and he’s serious about doing this, he can, because he’s talented.”

Dillon Danis, who is a extremely accomplished in BJJ competition, is currently 2-0 in MMA. Both of his wins have come under the Bellator banner.

While he and the Paul brothers have exchanged plenty of trash talk over the last year, nothing has come of their beef just yet. Time will tell if they’re ever able to settle their differences in a fight — whether it’s in the boxing ring, the cage, or on the grappling mats.

