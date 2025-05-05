Belal Muhammad looks to Georges St-Pierre’s UFC welterweight title reign for inspiration

UFC champion Belal Muhammad has spoken of his admiration for former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre ahead of UFC 315.

This Saturday night, Belal Muhammad will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena. He’ll do so in the main event of UFC 315 which is set to go down in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While a lot of people believe that JDM has a chance at pulling off the upset, the popular opinion seems to be that Belal will successfully retain the belt that he won from Leon Edwards.

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done. Muhammad has worked incredibly hard to get to this point in his career and in order to have a long reign as champion, he’ll have to go through some absolute monsters in his next few fights. One man who knows a thing or two about defending the welterweight belt is Georges St-Pierre, who most consider to be the greatest of all time at 170 pounds.

In a recent interview, Muhammad opened up about his admiration for St-Pierre and what he accomplished in his career.