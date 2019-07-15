Aljamain Sterling reacts to Urijah Faber title chatter: ‘Stop the bullsh*t’

Aljamain Sterling was impressed with Urijah Faber’s quick finish over Ricky Simon at UFC Sacramento on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean he’s open to letting “The California Kid” take the spot at the top of the bantamweight division he’s worked hard to secure.

“Funk Master” solidified his spot as the top contender at 135-pounds with a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz last month at UFC 238 in Chicago. On Monday morning, Sterling decided to let the social media world know his thoughts about the chatter of Faber getting the next shot at Henry Cejudo following Saturday night’s event.

“I usually don’t do this but when I do, it’s to stop the bullshit!”Back to business! Your title challenger is here!… Posted by Aljamain "Funk Master" Sterling on Monday, July 15, 2019

“‘I usually don’t do this but when I do, it’s to stop the bullsh*t'”, Sterling said via his Facebook fan page. “Back to business! Your title challenger is here! Faber, great finish, but you need to at least beat someone in the Top 10. I’ll handle CeDooDoo, aka Triple Chump from here!”

After suffering a vicious knock out loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 123 in December 2017, Sterling has been on an impressive winning streak. After handing Brett Johns the first loss of his career in April 2018, Sterling went on to defeat Cody Stamann via second round submission at UFC 228 a little less than five months later. In 2019, Sterling’s surge continued on with a unanimous decision win against perennial contender Jimmie Rivera heading into, arguably, the best performance of his career against Munhoz last month.

Since UFC 238, fellow bantamweight contender Petr Yan — who defeated Rivera on the card — has been calling for a fight with Sterling. If a title is on the line, Sterling would be down for the matchup, but ultimately, the 30-year-old Serra-Longo trained fighter has his eye on Cejudo.

Following Cejudo’s win over Moraes in the main event of UFC 238 — in which he became the bantamweight champion on top of his current reign as champ in the flyweight division —- “The Messenger” had a handful of callouts. One of those callouts was Urijah Faber, getting the ball rolling for a potential champion vs. legend matchup. Faber came back out of retirement after a nearly three-year layoff to pick up the impressive, 46-second finish of Simon and the craziness that is the UFC bantamweight division has, suddenly, added some more wrinkles.

Who would you like to see challenge Henry Cejudo for the UFC bantamweight title: Aljamain Sterling or Urijah Faber?

