What’s next for the stars of UFC 313?

By Cole Shelton - March 11, 2025

The UFC was at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a solid UFC 313 card that saw the Alex Pereira defending his title in the main event.

Alex Pereira, UFC 313

In the main event, Alex Pereira was defending his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main event saw a pivotal lightweight bout go down as Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev in a rematch.

Ultimately, it was Ankalaev who became the new light heavyweight champion with a decision win over Alex Pereira. The co-main event saw Gaethje defeat Fiziev by decision. Following UFC 313, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 313.

Magomed Ankalaev & Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev became the new UFC light heavyweight champion with a close win over Alex Pereira. Ankalaev wasn’t able to get Pereira down, but he was able to have success on the feet and in the clinch. Pereira, meanwhile, also didn’t look like himself in there as it could have been an off-night or just how Ankalaev fought him.

Following the win, an immediate rematch should be next for both of them. Alex Pereira was a champion for quite some time and did the UFC some favors by taking fights on short notice, so the promotion should reward him with an immediate chance to get his belt back. The fight will likely take place in the fall in Abu Dhabi.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje, UFC 313, Results, Rafael Fiziev, UFC

Justin Gaethje returned to the win column with a hard-fought decision win over Rafael Fiziev. Gaethje won the final two rounds in another exciting fight for the lightweight contender.

Gaethje is right back into the title picture at lightweight. However, the fight to make is just rebooking the Dan Hooker for the fight for International Fight Week. It’s a fun fight and one that many fans would want to see, and if Gaethje wins that, he should get a title shot next time out.

Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev is now on a three-fight losing streak but still is an all action fighter at lightweight. Fiziev had success early on but did fade in the final two rounds as he did take it on short notice.

Fiziev should face Benoit Saint-Denis next time out as it’s a step-down in competition in terms of the rankings for Fiziev. The fight can happen sometime in the summer and be a pay-per-view main card opener in what should be another fun fight.

