What’s next for the stars of UFC 313?

The UFC was at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a solid UFC 313 card that saw the Alex Pereira defending his title in the main event.

In the main event, Alex Pereira was defending his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main event saw a pivotal lightweight bout go down as Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev in a rematch.

Ultimately, it was Ankalaev who became the new light heavyweight champion with a decision win over Alex Pereira. The co-main event saw Gaethje defeat Fiziev by decision. Following UFC 313, here is what I think should be next for the stars of UFC 313.