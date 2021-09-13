Vitor Belfort issues statement following TKO win over Evander Holyfield in boxing

UFC legend Vitor Belfort issued a statement following his first-round TKO win over legendary boxer Evander Holyfield in their boxing match.

Belfort fought Holyfield in the main event of the Triller Fight Club boxing card this past Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. “The Phenom” didn’t need long to take care of business as he was able to finish Holyfield with strikes in the first round. Taking to his social media following the fight, Belfort issued the following statement.

“I am here not talking about the victory but about the trajectory of getting here. Defeat is the easiest and shortest path, for those who think small, because to get to it, yes I’m talking about defeat, a path of great effort was also trodden, but only the big ones know how to value each moment and those who think small stay in the crowd to humiliate and bring you down,” Vitor Belfort wrote. “Talking after you won may seem simple and very easy, but remember to value every moment that took you to your dreams, even when many dared to say it was too high. And do you know why many who tell you they are friends end up throwing you down? This is because they are reflecting on you their fear, so protect yourself from it, be stronger every day and don’t give up on dreaming and above all, believe in God because He will be your greatest source of inspiration in the most delicate and alone moments to go through your life. And a very important detail, it’s not because of your victory that you made new friends, remember that old friends and good friends, the real ones, were also with you in the defeats, so value every moment, every joy and be truly happy,” continued Belfort. “Thank you my Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you to my family and friends. Thank you @evanderholyfield . Thank you @triller @trillerfightclub @ryankavanaughofficial . Thank you very much for you who follow my work, thank you very much for all my fans and for being here with me celebrating this victory.”

What do you think is next for Vitor Belfort after knocking out Evander Holyfield in boxing?