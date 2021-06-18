Dan Hooker wants Nate Diaz or Tony Ferguson at UFC 266: “That’s what the fans want to see”

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker is hoping to fight again this fall and he wants to scrap either Nate Diaz or Tony Ferguson at UFC 266.

UFC 266 is set to take place on September 25 and features a main event between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira. In addition, a TUF coaches battle between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is also expected to take place on the card. Hooker, a longtime teammate of Volkanovski at City Kickboxing, is hoping to fight at UFC 266 and he recently said that he wants to fight Diaz. Now he is also adding Ferguson to his list of potential opponents.

Speaking to Farah Hannoun of MMAjunkie.com, Hooker explained why Diaz and Ferguson are at the top of his list for potential fights.

“Definitely, that fight (against Diaz) has my interest. I had just seen the video of him saying he wants to get back in there in three or four months, and if you want to fight put your hand up, and that’s something I’m quite well known for – is putting my hands up for fights and taking opportunities and not staying silent in moments like that. I’m not afraid to ask for things that I want. I just see a good fight. I just feel I’ll bring the kind of fight that would do a Diaz brother justice, and it works in the timeline,” Hooker said of Diaz, before turning his attention to Ferguson.

“That’s just a fight that gets me excited, and that’s what the fans want to see,” Hooker said of Ferguson. “They want to see you in fights that you’re excited to be in. That Tony Ferguson-Dan Hooker fight, I feel like that’s a bloodbath. I feel like that’s an absolute war, and that’s a fight that definitely gets me up and gets me excited – so it’s on my list.”

Who do you want to see Dan Hooker fight next, Nate Diaz or Tony Ferguson?