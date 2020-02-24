Tyson Fury’s trainer drops retirement bombshell following win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury’s trainer Javan “Sugar Hill” Steward has revealed that he’s contemplating retirement after Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder.

This past weekend featured one of the greatest heavyweight boxing performances of all-time when Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder via TKO to capture the WBC Heavyweight Championship. Many attributed Fury’s success to his change in approach, deciding to step away from training with long-time coach Ben Davison in favor of working with the aforementioned Sugar Hill Steward.

During an interview with BT Sport after the fight, Steward spoke about what the future holds for him in the world of boxing after being asked when he would consider getting back to work with Fury.

“I don’t know, I’m thinking about retiring after this fight,” he said. “There’s nothing else for me to do. I wanna go home and train amateurs. Bring up some more champions”.

Whether or not he sticks to that remains to be seen, especially when you consider fights that Fury could have ahead of him. There’s the possibility of the “Gypsy King” going up against Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight, but perhaps more appealing than that is the unification showdown with Anthony Joshua that seems to be on everyone’s mind.

The two men have the potential to sell out any stadium around the world, but of course, the real hope for many is that they’ll square off at Wembley Stadium in front of over 100,000 fans in London, England.

Steward may well feel that he’s done all he needs to do for Fury and that the boxer already possesses the tools necessary to defeat “AJ”. That does appear to be the popular theory amongst the majority of boxing fans, both hardcore and casual, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest fights the sport can make right now alongside the third bout between “GGG” and Canelo Alvarez.

