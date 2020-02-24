Submission Underground 11 Results & Highlights

Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground was back this Sunday in Portland for SUG 11.

Submission Underground 11 was originally expected to see Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones as a tag team as Sonnen put up a $25,000 challenge for any two men who could beat them. Vinny Magalhaes and Kyle Boehm quickly stepped up for the challenge. Yet, Ryan had to pull out with an injury and was replaced by Nick Rodriguez.

Also on the card was Al Iaquinta vs. Mike Perry. This was the first time either Iaquinta or Perry grappled in SUG.

In Iaquinta’s MMA career, he’s coming off a decision loss to Dan Hooker to extend his losing streak to two, this after he lost to Donald Cerrone at UFC Ottawa. Iaquinta has gone just 2-3 in his last five including fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov on a day’s notice for the promotions lightweight title.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout loss to Geoff Neal, which extended his losing streak to two after he lost to Vicente Luque by split-decision. The fan favorite recently hinted at a move to lightweight so perhaps this grappling match against Iaquinta is a sign of things to come.

Also on Submission Underground 11 was Perry’s wife, Danielle, Jake Shields, and Austin Vanderford.

Main Card

Vinny Magalhaes & Kyle Boehm def. Craig Jones & Nick Rodriguez via fastest escape time

Richie Martinez def. Jake Shields via Armbar at 0:08 of overtime round 2

Mike Perry def. Al Iaquinta via fastest escape time

It went to overtime, and @ALIAQUINTA very nearly finished this third-round armbar, but @PlatinumPerry was able to wiggle free and pick up a win via escape time at #SUG11 (via @SUG_Grappling). Check out the full event on @UFCFightPass. pic.twitter.com/pFjH76K5PL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 24, 2020

Austin Vanderford def. Micah Brakefield via Arm Triangle at 1:15 of overtime round 1

It was a submission win for @BellatorMMA's Austin Vanderford (@austinv170mma) at #SUG11, but it didn't come without some controversy. Should it have been ruled an escape? Full #SUG11 results: https://t.co/wlIo5m39xK pic.twitter.com/OIvmB92dR7 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 24, 2020

Undercard

Alex Larmey def. Andrew Marshal via fastest escape time

Frank Rosenthal def. Brent Smith via heel hook at 0:17 of regulation

Samantha Bonilla def. Danielle Perry via guillotine in overtime round 1

Joe Baize def. Clay Davidson via reverse heel hook at 1:11 of regulation

Andrew Gundlach def. Logan Skinner via choke at 4:42 of regulation

Andrew Sidelinger def. Scott Jutras via armbar at 0:13 in overtime round 1

