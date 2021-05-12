Michael Chandler calls UFC 262 rival Charles Oliveira the “scariest” opponent he’s ever faced

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler called his UFC 262 rival Charles Oliveira the “scariest” opponent he’s ever faced in his MMA career.

Chandler and Oliveira meet this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight strap. It’s an incredible matchup between the No. 3 ranked lightweight in the UFC in Oliveira, a BJJ wizard who has improved his standup skills, and Chandler, the No. 4 ranked lightweight who has huge knockout power and wrestling skills to boot. It’s a dream fight between two of the best lightweights in the world and the winner will be the champ.

Speaking to Combate ahead of UFC 262, Chandler praised Oliveira, calling him the “scariest” opponent he’s ever fought in his career due to his incredible submission skills.

“I trained my jiu-jitsu because Charles is very good. Perhaps the scariest opponent I have faced in my entire career, not just for the record of submissions. It is no secret that if you leave your arm, leg or enter a triangle, you will probably fall asleep or tap. I come from wrestling, I can keep myself compact, I will not leave my neck so that he can take it,” Chandler said.

“He has many strengths, he is one of the best finishers on the planet, perhaps the strongest jiu-jitsu in the world. Charles has heavy hands, a hard kick, which makes him a dangerous knockout. It has a great aggressiveness, control of the octagon, there are many strengths. However, if he doesn’t get the submission or the knockout quickly, he starts to get tired, and that’s when I can shine. I will take it to the 25 minutes, I did it several times in my career, I have fought in five rounds, so my athleticism, my speed, my strength, are things that I will be able to explore. Charles will start strong, will be very physical, good entertainment for the fans, but when we start striking in the Octagon, he will get tired and I will continue in high rotation.”

How do you think the UFC 262 main event between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira plays out this weekend?