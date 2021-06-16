Tyson Fury sends a message to Deontay Wilder ahead of trilogy boxing match: “Train hard Deontay because I’m going to come beat you down”

Heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury sent a message to his rival Deontay Wilder ahead of their trilogy boxing match this summer.

Fury and Wilder meet this summer for the third time in a highly-anticipated grudge match between the two heavyweight rivals. These two have previously fought twice, with the pair fighting to a split draw in December 2018 and then Fury knocking Wilder out in their rematch in February 2020. Fury was expected to have a boxing match against Anthony Joshua this summer, but it was ruled that Fury had to have the trilogy fight with Wilder first. He will now take on his rival this summer ahead of their boxing match on July 24.

Speaking to TMZ Sports following their excessively-long faceoff on Tuesday, Fury was asked to send a message to Wilder, and he did just that ahead of their third meeting.

“Train hard Deontay because I’m going to come beat you down like I did last time,” Fury said.

When asked how he predicts the trilogy fight will go, Fury is confident that this third meeting between the two is going to end up just like it was last time with a brutal KO.

“Inside the distance, knockout. Another KO,” Fury said.

As far as the long faceoff goes, Fury said it was a good faceoff but that he could tell that Wilder was nervous during it, which was indicated by him refusing to pull his headphones off during the press conference to talk to reporters.

“It was a good faceoff and I felt that he was nervous and intense, and he needed rescuing. And he did get rescued, his coach came and pulled him away at the right time,” Fury said.

