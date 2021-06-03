UFC was “not happy” with Marvin Vettori following Kevin Holland fight, claims Eugene Bareman: “They don’t want to see someone just lie around and hug someone”

Coach Eugene Bareman claims the UFC was not happy with Marvin Vettori, saying “they don’t want to see someone just lie around and hug someone”

Vettori returns to the Octagon next Saturday night in the main event of UFC 263 when he takes on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a rematch. The two previously fought in 2018, with Adesanya edging out Vettori via split decision. Vettori had been calling for a title shot following his most recent win over Kevin Holland via unanimous decision, but most fans expected Robert Whittaker to be next in line for the title shot. However, the UFC went ahead and gave it to Vettori despite apparently not being happy with him.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Bareman claimed that the UFC was not happy with Vettori for his wrestling-heavy approach to defeating Holland in his last fight. As far as Bareman is concerned, this title fight at UFC 263 isn’t happening because Vettori did anything of merit. As far as the coach is concerned, it’s because Adesanya was kind enough to give Vettori his “pink panty night” that he’s getting the title shot, not because of the Holland performance.

“This fight’s happening because of Israel, not because of Marvin Vettori and Marvin getting himself to a certain position. His last fight, I know that the people in charge, the people that push the buttons in the UFC were not happy with his last fight. And that’s how the way the UFC is. They don’t want to see someone just lie around and hug someone. They want to advance people that excite them and excite the crowd, and Marvin didn’t do that. Nevertheless, another person, just like Romero, just because of the good grace of Israel, gets the pink panty night,” Bareman said of Vettori (via MMAjunkie.com).

Do you think Eugene Bareman is right that the UFC wasn’t a fan of Marvin Vettori for his performance against Kevin Holland?