Ryan Garcia says fans should credit Jake Paul for undefeated boxing record: “Most boxers are fighting guys who don’t know how to fight anyway”

Ryan Garcia seems to believe that a lot of criticism against Jake Paul is unfair. The lightweight contender has given some props to “The Problem Child”.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer made his professional debut in January 2020. Since his debut victory over fellow influencer An Eson Gib, Paul has gotten himself to an undefeated 5-0 boxing record.

His most recent bouts have seen him score knockouts over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. His victory over ‘T-Wood’ in December 2021 was a highlight-reel KO for the ages. Following the win, Paul was given ‘Knockout of the Year’ honors from ESPN and DAZN, among others.

Despite his undefeated record, the 25-year-old has taken lots of flack from the sports community. The main reason is that Paul has yet to actually fight a boxer or even an accomplished striker. As both Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley were seen as wrestlers during their MMA careers.

Paul’s friend, and fellow boxer, Ryan Garcia have come to his defense. The former WBC interim lightweight champion discussed the YouTuber’s rise on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Garcia seems to believe that a lot of the flack Paul receives is misguided.

“I love Jake, he’s my guy. I got nothing bad to say, and I hope he keeps doing good and making the right decisions. Obviously, he’s beaten everybody that he’s beaten. Got to give him credit, he’s had five fights now. You gotta think about it, most boxers are fighting guys that don’t know how to fight anyway. You can’t really claim that he’s doing something wrong if you’re looking at something in a truthful aspect and being honest.”

What do you think about Ryan Garcia’s comments about Jake Paul? Who would you like to see the YouTuber fight next?