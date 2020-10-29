Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. bout gets new venue, moved to Staples Center in LA

The upcoming boxing match between heavyweight legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The exhibition boxing bout between Tyson and Jones Jr. is set to take place on November 28 and was previously targeted to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. However, the bout has now been moved to a bigger arena. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani today on a conference call with reporters promoting the fight, the highly-anticipated Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. That is of course the home of the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, and LA Kings.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. will take place at the Staples Center, per @arielhelwani at the event's press conference. — Michael Fiedel (@MichaelFiedel) October 29, 2020

Also this week, it was announced that Tyson vs. Jones Jr. would actually be fighting for a belt despite this being an exhibition bout. That belt will be called the WBC Frontline Battle Belt, a brand new title created just for the winner of this fight. Despite both men being in their 50s and this being an exhibition bout, it seems like the boxing promoters are pulling out all the bells and whistles to make this fight as big as it can possibly be for fans.

Tyson is 54 now and he hasn’t fought since 2005 when he retired following a loss to Kevin McBride. The last time that Tyson won a fight in his career came back in 2003 when he knocked out Clifford Etienne. As for Jones Jr., he is 51 and he is actually coming into this fight on a four-fight win streak. However, he hasn’t fought since 2018 so he comes into this fight on a long layoff. Still, he remains a credible opponent for Tyson.

