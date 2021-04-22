Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather in the works for June 5

The upcoming boxing exhibition bout between YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul and the legend Floyd Mayweather is set to take place on June 5.

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger was the first to report that Paul vs. Mayweather will take place on June 5, along with the details of the proposed matchup. According to Coppinger, Mayweather’s weight limit will be capped at 160lbs for the fight, while Paul can’t weigh in at more than 190lbs. This boxing card will be carried live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Trillerhttps://t.co/rj1QE2MhWd — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 22, 2021

Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Triller

As mentioned, this Paul vs. Mayweather fight will directly compete with the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos fight that will take place on Triller the same night. It’s interesting that is happening as Triller works with Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, and has promoted his last two fights with Nate Robinson and with Ben Askren. You would think Triller wouldn’t want to go head-to-head with his brother Logan, but that’s the choice they are making.

According to the article that Copping posted on The Athletic, the Mayweather vs. Paul fight does not have a location or venue set just yet, but there are five cities under consideration to host the fight, including Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

While Jake Paul’s fights were professional boxing matches, Logan’s fight with Mayweather will be an exhibition, which is why there is allowed to be such a big discrepancy with the weight. When the news first broke about Paul vs. Mayweather months ago, the betting lines dropped for it, with Mayweather listed as a gigantic -5000 betting favorite.

Will you be watching the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match?