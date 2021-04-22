Video | John Lineker scores another thunderous KO at ONE on TNT 3

John Lineker scored another vicious knockout last night as he put Troy Worthen to sleep in the very first round of their ONE on TNT 3 showdown.

Lineker has been part of the ONE Championship family since back in 2019 and while it may not seem like that’s the case, he’s certainly made the most of his opportunities ever since arriving on the scene.

He’s put together a 3-0 record against Muin Gafurov, Kevin Belingon and now Troy Worthen, taking him to the doorstep of a bantamweight title shot.

Last night, he proved once again why he’s known as the man with “Hands of Stone” in the MMA world.

There’s a ruthless efficiency to the manner in which Lineker approaches these fights and while he may not have always had his hand raised in the UFC, you always knew you were going to get one hell of a performance every now and then.

We’ve seen a few UFC stars fail to completely set the world on fire upon jumping ship to ONE in recent years, but Lineker appears to be the one exception. Demetrious Johnson also put together a similar record but after coming undone against Adriano Moraes in his recent title bout, many wonder what’s next for him in ONE.

As for John Lineker, he’s operating in the prime of his career right now. He’s got all the potential in the world to cause some real damage in ONE, on top of what he’s already been able to accomplish.

The promotion knows what they’re getting with him and so far, he’s been delivering above and beyond what any of us could’ve anticipated – and that’s saying something.

Just how successful can John Lineker be in ONE Championship? Is he destined to become champion?