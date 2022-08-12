Katie Taylor slams Jake Paul for suggesting she cut to featherweight for Amanda Serrano rematch: “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life”

Katie Taylor has questioned the logic of Jake Paul for suggesting she should move to featherweight for a rematch with Amanda Serrano.

Back in April, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano put on one of the greatest boxing matches of this or any other era. The pair battled it out over the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles and they did so at the world’s most famous arena – Madison Square Garden.

The atmosphere was electric, the build-up was fantastic and the execution was out of this world as Taylor proved herself to be the superior fighter after having to walk through some serious adversity.

There’s been a lot of talk regarding a rematch between the two but as per Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul, their team wants it to take place at featherweight.

Taylor, meanwhile, can’t quite get her head around the logic of such an idea.

Katie Taylor on Jake Paul saying she should move down to featherweight for the Amanda Serrano rematch: "What is that about? I've never heard such nonsense in all my life. I've never heard someone say something as stupid as that to be quite honest." [@MatchroomBoxing] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 11, 2022

she scareddddd🥱 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 11, 2022

Paul responded by suggesting the Irish star is scared which, given his position as Serrano’s promoter, shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The next step for both women is unknown with Serrano’s planned return to MSG falling through, whereas Taylor appears to be weighing up her options as rumours persist regarding her fighting either Holly Holm or Cris Cyborg.

Whatever the case may be, something tells us they’ll find a way to get these two women back in the ring with one another at some point down the road.

