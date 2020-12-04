Anthony Johnson discusses his return to the UFC: “I’m trying to bury everybody”

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has spoken about his desire to fight anyone and everyone that is put in his path upon returning to the UFC.

It’s been almost four years since the former light heavyweight contender walked away from the promotion after his second submission loss to Daniel Cormier, but now, he’s hoping to step back into the Octagon and compete once again.

There are many questions in the air about what weight class he’ll fight at and who he’ll go up against, but during an interview with Brian Campbell, he made it crystal clear that he will fight anyone who is put in front of him.

“Everybody [who he wants to fight]. Everybody. I’m not gonna call out one person – everybody. I’m trying to bury everybody.”

One fantasy match-up that has been suggested is “Rumble” vs. heavyweight juggernaut Francis Ngannou and based on the conversation he had with Morning Kombat, it’s safe to say Ngannou is up for the challenge.

“Yeah, I would be very interested in that fight,” Ngannou told Morning Kombat this week. “Rumble Johnson is a guy that I respect a lot. I know him as a person, and I admire him as a person. It would be great to share the Octagon with him, no matter if it’s for the title or not.

“Even beyond Rumble Johnson I still have some dreams and some aspirations,” Ngannou continued. “But I have stay focused and realistic, and deal with the situation right now. Obviously that question has popped up before, and I would be down for that fight. It would such a great fight, and it would be such an honor to fight Rumble Johnson.”

At the age of 36 it does feel like Johnson still has what it takes to compete at an incredibly high level in mixed martial arts, but many just want to see him have a fight booked – regardless of who it’s against.

Based on the current rumors, it does seem as if Johnson could be in for a pretty big 2021.