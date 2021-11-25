Jake Paul sends a message to Tommy Fury: “I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out”

Boxer-turned-YouTuber Jake Paul sent a message to his rival Tommy Fury, telling the world that “I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out.”

Paul is coming off of back-to-back wins over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley this year, and he is looking to end the year on a high note when he takes on Fury. This should be one of the biggest boxing matches to end the year 2021, and both Paul and Fury are excited about going in there and knocking each other’s heads odd. But although there are many people out there who believe that Fury is the toughest opponent that Paul has ever had in his short boxing career, Paul says he disagrees with that sort of sentiment.

Speaking to the media ahead of his upcoming boxing match, Paul suggested Fury will be an easier fight than Woodley, and he is confident he can test his chin and knock him out.

“This is an easier fight than Tyron. This is a young kid who’s never had a real fight, and I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out because he doesn’t have a chin. He’s never even been hit hard by anybody,” Paul said (via MMAjunkie.com).

In response to what Paul said, Fury suggested that if Paul’s fights aren’t rigged that he can’t win. He’s looking forward to putting his opponent away when they meet next month.

“When his fights aren’t rigged, he can’t win,” Fury said. “When his fights aren’t rigged and set up, he loses. Let’s be honest, I’m not a UFC fighter, I’m not a YouTuber, and I’m not a basketball player. I’ve been doing this my whole life and come Dec. 18, you’re gonna have a funny look at the team around you because they got you in a world of trouble.”

Who do you think wins this upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury?