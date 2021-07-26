Jake Paul “very confident” he would beat Canelo Alvarez in boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he is “very confident” he would beat pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match.

Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer and on August 29 he takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the most high-profile fight of his career to date. Should Paul defeat Woodley, he plans on calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor. However, he also believes that a fight against Alvarez, the top P4P boxer on the planet, is also feasible.

Speaking to Tom Taylor of Maxim, Paul said that he is “very confident” he would beat Alvarez, pointing to his height and weight advantages as reasons why he would win.

“I’m very confident. He’s a killer at 168 pounds, but people forget that I naturally walk around at about 205, so there’s a big weight difference. There’s a big height advantage,” Paul said. “Canelo hasn’t fought someone who has really challenged him in the last couple of fights. They’ve all been easy guys who just sort of fall on their ass.”

Although some fans may scoff at the idea of Paul fighting Alvarez, “The Problem Child” believes that Alvarez is a smart businessman just like he is, and if he wants to make a lot of money, then Paul thinks that’s the money fight for both of these boxers in the future.

“I just need to continue on the path that I’m on now: Getting experience under my belt, fighting tougher and tougher people as my career goes on, continuing to stay in the gym every single day, and continuing to be the pay-per-view star that I am and selling tens of millions of dollars in pay-per-views. At the end of the day, this is a business. If Canelo sees that, he’s going to want to get in on the business,” Paul said.

Do you think Jake Paul would actually have a chance to beat Canelo Alvarez in boxing?