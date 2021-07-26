Stipe Miocic conveys interest in joining ONE Championship

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic conveyed his interest in joining ONE Championship in a cryptic post on social media.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to social media to ask the fans who they would like for Asia’s leading MMA promotion to sign next. In the comments, Miocic chimed in with a series of emojis, seemingly conveying his interest in joining the promotion. The former UFC heavyweight champion then responded to a fan, where he questioned why he isn’t being given an immediate trilogy fight rematch against Francis Ngannou next.

Stipe Miocic: “I shouldn’t have to wait for the winner, I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time… we’re 1:1 but DC got instant rematches and trilogies against me?”

Miocic certainly has a point. While Daniel Cormier got an immediate trilogy fight rematch with Miocic after his rival defeated him in the rematch, the same chance hasn’t been afforded to Miocic in the wake of his KO loss to Ngannou back at UFC 260 in March. Even though Miocic dominated Ngannou in their first fight back in 2018, seeing Miocic get completely knocked out cold made it hard for the UFC to give Miocic the rematch against Ngannou. Having said that, Miocic knocked out Cormier in their second fight and DC got the rematch, so it seems like the UFC brass is playing favorites with who they like more.

Miocic is still under UFC contract, so it will be hard to see him actually being let out of his deal to sign with ONE. But then again, the UFC and ONE Championship made the Ben Askren for Demetrious Johnson trade several years ago, so perhaps a trade could be made.

Do you think we could end up seeing Stipe Miocic in ONE Championship?