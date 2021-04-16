Jake Paul issues apology for his CTE comments: “It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about”

Jake Paul issued an apology for his CTE comments, saying “it’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about.”

Earlier this week, Paul said that he had early signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The comments were picked up by the media and were seen by fans and fighters.

“I’m putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. Like you said, I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and (I) have early signs of CTE. But, I love this sport and wouldn’t trade it for anything else. I’m a fighter and people will see that whether it’s after Saturday night or whether it’s a year from now they will see that I’m a fighter,” Paul said to the media earlier this week.

After Paul issued those comments about CTE, he was criticized by UFC fighters such as Anthony Smith, who thinks Paul had no right to claim that he has CTE.

“My take: 1. He’s exactly as stupid and careless as we all thought. 2. Lying about this to be cool or whatever shows his absolute disrespect for the real fighters and their families that have and will suffer from the very real, devastating effects of CTE. He’s disgusting,” Smith wrote on his Twitter.

After facing the heat from the fans and from fellow fighters, Paul took to his social media to issue an apology for what he said about CTE. Check out what Paul wrote on his social media.

I wanna retract my comments made about CTE as it relates to me and my medical history. It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 16, 2021

Jake Paul (3-0) steps back into the boxing ring on Saturday night when he takes on Ben Askren (0-0) in a high-profile boxing match promoted by the Triller app.