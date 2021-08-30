Conor McGregor reacts following Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match

UFC superstar Conor McGregor reacted following the split decision verdict in the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match on Sunday night.

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in a closely fought fight between the former YouTuber and the former UFC welterweight champion. It was a competitive match for the eight rounds that it went, but ultimately Paul did a little bit more and won the decision. Now that Paul got his hand raised and has a big name like Woodley on his resume, it just might give him the ammunition he needs to attract even bigger names in the fight game going forward. And there is arguably not a bigger name in combat sports than McGregor.

Taking to his social media following the Paul vs. Woodley fight, McGregor reacted to the matchup, suggesting that he is “salivating” over the possibility of fighting Jake Paul.

Salivating — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

Salivating

For the most part, McGregor has ignored what Paul has been doing in the world of combat sports, but after he went and beat Woodley, the Irishman finally had to say something. After knocking out the first three opponents he fought in boxing, Paul struggled a bit more against Woodley and showed some serious holes in his game. Although he did win the fight, there were moments in the match where Woodley hurt Paul, and you’d have to imagine that if McGregor was able to connect on Paul that he could hurt him, as well.

That being said, McGregor is still recovering from the broken leg he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. Moreover, he is still under a UFC contract so UFC president Dana White would have to sign off of any potential boxing match. While McGregor did get to fight Floyd Mayweather several years ago, there’s no sure thing White would let him fight Paul.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor fight Jake Paul in boxing?