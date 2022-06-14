Former British Heavyweight Champion Julius Francis demolishes a man while working security (Video)

Former British Heavyweight Champion Julius Francis showcased his powerful right hand while working security in London.

Francis (23-24-1 Boxing), who squared off with Mike Tyson in 2000, is now working as a security guard at BOXPARK Wembley. As seen in the video below, Julius decided to utilize his former craft while dealing with an irate individual who was threatening some of his co-workers.

The perpetrator, a man in a blue du-rag, was yelling obscenities at other members of the security staff. After he began lunging at individuals and screaming out threats, Julius Francis decided it was time to put an end to the shenanigans.

Check out the footage below courtesy of Michael Benson on Twitter:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis (who fought Mike Tyson) now working as security at BOXPARK Wembley and dealing with some trouble today… [🎥 @GloryGloryTott]pic.twitter.com/MDL9yVLfZ9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 13, 2022

“Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis (who fought Mike Tyson) now working as security at BOXPARK Wembley and dealing with some trouble today…”

Francis, 57, last competed in the squared circle in 2006, suffering a points loss to Scott Lansdowne.

During his thirteen-year career, the product of Peckham captured both the British Heavyweight title as well as the Commonwealth Heavyweight title.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Julius Francis also competed against the likes of Vitali Klitschko and Mike Tyson during his pro career, but ultimately suffered second round knockout losses to both men.

As expected, it did not take long for the knockout video to go viral on social media. If you would like to see what Francis looked like as a boxer during his prime, check out the footage below of him fighting Danny Williams.